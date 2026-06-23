Former Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Brendan Sorsby Won’t be in Supplemental Draft

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will not have Brendan Sorsby playing quarterback for them next season. Sorsby and the Red Raiders decided to go their separate ways, despite the fact that Sorsby had been granted eligibility for next season.

Sorsby was able to get eligibility despite being found to have placed thousands of bets, including some on his own team. That created a firestorm across college football. Sorsby then decided to enter the 2027 NFL Supplemental Draft, withdrawing his lawsuit.

Now, he won’t be playing anywhere next year, as the NFL won’t have a Supplemental Draft this year.

Former Red Raiders QB Brendan Sorsby Won’t Play Until 2027

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL won’t have a Supplemental Draft this year. The NFL sent out a letter to Sorsby and his representatives stating that they will not be hosting a draft. In fact, some of the language in the letter is pretty scathing.

“Your petition – filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abdoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions – does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans (of not having a Supplemental Draft).”

That language clearly shows that the NFL has no tolerance for gambling issues, either. They want to make sure that Sorsby has some accountability for his actions, something he was clearly trying to skate. Now, he will have to wait until April 2027 to enter the draft.

For the Red Raiders, this is further confirmation that standing by him in the beginning was the wrong move. The NFL didn’t want him to not have any consequences for his actions, which is what the Red Raiders were essentially prepared to do this year.

Now, Sorsby will not have anywhere to play football this season. He will have to prepare for next year’s draft. There is still a chance that he ends up serving a suspension of some sort when he gets drafted next season, as well.

Texas Tech Has to Lean on a Different Starter This Season

Without Sorsby on the roster, the Red Raiders will have to lean on Will Hammond as the starter. He played sparingly last season, and he will now be the starting QB. He is not as talented as Sorsby, but the rest of the roster is hoping to help him be effective enough to win a lot of games.

The Red Raiders were considered the favorites to win the Big 12 this season with Sorsby on the roster. Without him playing on the team, and with the rest of the country hating Texas Tech, it’s going to be tough to win enough games to make the College Football Playoff.

Tech has become public enemy number one because of this saga. That means that they will be getting everyone’s best shot, so that will be an obstacle that they will have to overcome. As for Sorsby, his time in Lubbock was short-lived and will be memorable, even if those memories won’t be fond ones.