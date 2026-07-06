Joey McGuire Reveals Texas Tech’s New QB Reality After Losing Brendan Sorsby

The Brendan Sorsby era is officially on hold for 2026, forcing a wide-open quarterback competition to take center stage in Lubbock. Rather than allowing the roster chaos to derail the locker room, Joey McGuire is drawing a line in the sand with his latest announcement about the Red Raiders‘ next first-string QB.

Stepping directly into the blast radius of Texas Tech’s quarterback room is Will Hammond. After his 2025 season was cut short by a brutal ACL tear, the sophomore now faces a massive, high-pressure promotion to QB1 following Sorsby’s sudden departure.

Despite a brief eight-game sample size last season, Hammond has already earned the full backing of head coach Joey McGuire, who made it clear the starting job is his to lose.

Joey McGuire Hands Will Hammond Keys to Texas Tech’s Offense

“So we’re preparing to be ready for it, and we’re really fortunate too that we have a young man in Will Hammond. At no time, through any of this, would he have told you that he is a second-string quarterback. He would have said he was going to be the first-string quarterback,” McGuire said on Texas Tech’s podcast.

Hammond’s promotion entirely changes how the Red Raiders‘ offense will look this season. Sorsby was a pure system rhythm passer, while Hammond brings a dynamic, dangerous run element that changes how defenses have to defend the Red Raiders.

Before his ACL tear, the dual-threat playmaker flashed electric playmaking ability, highlighted by a stunning 64-yard touchdown scamper against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Besides the touchdown, Hammond flashed impressive skills in however many games he played last season, making him the most logical Sorsby replacement even without any starting experience.

That is, if he completely recovers from his torn ACL in his right knee. ON3’s Pete Nakos reported Hammock missed the entire spring practice because of his recovery, and that he only started throwing about a couple of months back.

Whether he can get to 100% health by Sep. 5 is the major question here.

Tulsa Transfer Kirk Francis Hammond’s Biggest Competition

In a situation where Hammond can’t fully recover by the time they take on Abilene Christian in Week 1, the Red Raiders will have no choice but to turn to Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis.

The Tulsa native transferred to Texas Tech earlier in January, way before the Sorsby gambling saga went down. Francis redshirted as a true freshman for the Golden Hurricanes, but played in four games.

2024 was his best season, as he played in 11 games, producing 1,585 yards and nine TDs through the air.

Because Francis brings 11 games of starting experience compared to Hammond’s eight from the 2025 season to the table, he represents the toughest competition Hammond will face as he works his way back to full health. His experience of playing under different defensive coverages at Tulsa just adds to his resume.

Then there’s also Lloyd Jones III, who is a freak athlete in himself. However, the 6-4, 215-pound Hitchcock native is still a true freshman who just got to campus. McGuire handing keys to a high-pressure offense to a freshman when he has experienced options like Francis and Hammond seems highly unlikely.