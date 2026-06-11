Analyst Sounds Off On How Brendan Sorbsy Situation Shows NCAA Could Be A ‘Poodle Who Barked Like a Doberman’

The word “controversial” may be an understatement for what is going on with the Brendan Sorsby situation at Texas Tech. The quarterback was granted an injunction and will have the opportunity to play this season, despite breaking NCAA rules by participating in sports gambling.

That is something college football analyst Josh Pate has a lot of thoughts on. In fact, he’s in shock and awe over the whole ordeal and has the perfect canine analogy for its impact. The fact that Sorsby essentially escaped the NCAA’s punishment is bigger than it looks.

“To me, that’s the ultimate test. If you cannot govern the matters that are in your lane, you don’t exist,” Pate said. “You’re just four letters… maybe (the NCAA always was just that)… a Poodle that barked in the microphone and convinced everyone it was a Doberman for a long time.”

Is this the end of the NCAA’s power and dominance, if it ever truly had it at all? It sure looks like it.

Josh Pate Emphasizes How The Brendan Sorsby Situation Is a Huge ‘Big Picture’ Moment

Pate continued on to reference some of the big issues in sports in the past, like domestic and sexual abuse, that almost feel out of the NCAA’s purview, and that other things outside of the NCAA feel like the more proper governing or investigatory body for those problems.

But he sees this issue with Sorsby as more in the NCAA’s “lane.”

“However, the Rubicon, that one red line that you’ve always looked at as a participant or a coach or a fan was betting on the sports as you’re an active participant, because that feels like the one area where the matter is… consequential,” Pate said. “But two, it feels like it’s in the NCAA’s lane… it feels like it’s in the lane of any governing body.”

People Are Still Wrapping Their Heads Around The Brendan Sorsby Ruling

It is not just Pate whose mind is swirling around what just took place in Lubbock. He was actually just out there himself, and noted the environment as the process of Sorsby’s case ensued.

“It’s unbelievable,” Pate said when asked about the injunction that Sorsby was granted by a Lubbock judge. “I was in Lubbock last week. The vibe there was not hopeful, and so, it’s unbelievable.”

That’s really saying something, too, with the “mushroom cloud” that Pate says surrounds the ever-changing world of college football.

“I don’t know how often you can really say that in college athletics because there’s a varying degree of insanity every day,” Pate said. “So, very few things are unbelievable, but this headline slapped me in the face.”

And it did so to the point that Pate initially thought it was fake.

t”I was on a meeting (that day) when the news broke, and I thought it was one of the satire accounts, because there are a lot of those out there,” Pate said. “So, I didn’t even think it was real.”

That’s kind of the state everyone seems to be in, and it will be interesting to see what this new reality brings, as well as how the season plays out for an eligible Sorsby.