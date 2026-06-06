NCAA Makes Definitive Decision on Texas Tech Red Raiders QB Brendan Sorsby

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been trying to fight for quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He transferred to Texas Tech in the offseason after playing at Cincinnati. Previously, Sorsby was also at Indiana, where he was just a backup for the Hoosiers.

At his two previous stops, Sorsby admitted to sports gambling. In fact, he bet Hoosiers games while he was on the roster. That is against NCAA rules. Because of that, he was deemed ineligible to play for the Red Raiders this season.

Texas Tech appealed that decision to the NCAA. Now, a ruling on that appeal has come in, and it’s not good for Sorsby.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Lose Brendan Sorsby Appeal With the NCAA

The NCAA has denied the Red Raiders’ appeal, which means he is still ineligible. Texas Tech was hoping for a two-game suspension for Sorsby since he “owned up” to his mistakes. Their argument is that ruling him ineligible would keep future student athletes from seeking help for gambling addiction.

However, the rules that the NCAA has set forth on gambling are quite clear. Several athletes across multiple sports have been deemed ineligible for gambling on collegiate sports in the past. The NCAA does not want to set a precedent by allowing Sorsby to play.

Sorsby has one final hope to play this season, however. He and his legal team have filed for a temporary injunction against the NCAA so that he can play immediately. A meeting was held last week, and no decision has been made by a Texas judge.

It seems highly unlikely that Sorsby will play college football this season. If he doesn’t win his injunction, he will have to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft and hope that a team will take a chance on him. Sports gambling is also against the rules in the NFL.

Texas Tech is in Big Trouble if Brendan Sorsby Can’t Play

There is a reason why the Red Raiders are trying so hard to get eligibility for Sorsby. If he can’t play, Tech is in big trouble. A year after making the College Football Playoff, they wouldn’t have a viable starting quarterback with nearly the experience Sorsby has.

Without Sorbsy behind center, the Red Raiders would likely have to turn back to Will Hammond. Hammond played in eight games last season, including starting in the only loss in the regular season that Texas Tech had, which occurred against Arizona State.

Hammond is not nearly the talent that Sorsby is. Without him on the field, Texas Tech is no longer considered a College Football Playoff contender. They likely would struggle to win enough games to compete in the Big 12, as well. It would also be a waste of NIL money, as Sorsby was paid quite a bit to come to Texas Tech.