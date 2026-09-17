Patrick Mahomes Sends 2-Word Message After Texas Tech’s Announcement

Texas Tech Red Raiders survived a fourth-quarter fight on the road Sept. 12, beating Oregon State Beavers 35-24.

They trailed 24-21 early in the final period before quarterback Will Hammond found Coy Eakin for a 32-yard touchdown with 6:31 left.

Backup Thomas Castellanos added an 8-yard touchdown pass to Matt Ludwig with 1:03 remaining to seal the win.

Hammond finished 20 of 27 passing for 189 yards and a touchdown. Running back J’Koby Williams carried 20 times for 116 yards and a score, including a 38-yard touchdown run. The result pushed Texas Tech to 2-0 on the season.

The defending Big 12 champion now hosts No. 22 Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 18, at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock.

On that day, Texas Tech will debut its new “Let’s Ride” uniforms.

State Farm Joins Patrick Mahomes-Designed Jersey

Texas Tech announced Wednesday that State Farm will appear on the new uniforms.

Adidas and Patrick Mahomes created the “Let’s Ride” design together and the signal caller helped bring State Farm, where he serves as a longtime brand ambassador, into the project.

The all-black uniform features red accents and Mahomes’ signature “Gladiator” logo. State Farm becomes the fourth logo on the jersey, joining adidas, the Big 12 Conference and Mahomes’ personal branding.

“State Farm is the perfect brand to further enhance the debut of our ‘Let’s Ride’ uniforms from adidas and its Patrick Mahomes brand,” Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said in a statement.

“It’s pretty special seeing Texas Tech, adidas and State Farm all come together with my Gladiator logo on this uniform,” Mahomes said in the same release.

Mahomes reposted the announcement on his story with two words–”Let’s go”.

Patrick Mahomes’ Knee Looks Good

Mahomes returned to the field Sept. 14 from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.

He suffered both injuries Dec. 14 in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Dr. Dan Cooper performed surgery in Dallas the next day.

Mahomes carried no injury designation into the Chiefs’ season opener. He started and threw for 184 yards while running for a touchdown as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31-10.

The Chiefs’ Week 2 injury report, released Wednesday, listed Mahomes as a full participant in practice with no game-status designation. He is set to start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.