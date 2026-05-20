Latest Update on QB Brendan Sorsby’s Lawsuit vs NCAA: Judge Recuses Himself

The Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback, Brendan Sorsby, received another twist in his ongoing legal battle with the NCAA on Wednesday after the judge assigned to the case stepped aside.

Judge Phillip Hays officially recused himself from Sorsby’s lawsuit against the NCAA. Hays did not provide a public explanation in the one-page order. Bloomberg Law first reported the development.

The recusal immediately changed the trajectory of one of college football’s most closely watched eligibility disputes. Hays is a Lubbock native and holds two degrees from Texas Tech University. Because of those ties, scrutiny around potential conflicts had intensified since the lawsuit became public.

Ryan Autullo of Bloomberg Law wrote on X, “Judge Phillip Hays, a Lubbock native with two Tech degrees, didn’t give a reason.”

A replacement judge will now be selected by the presiding judge in the administrative judicial region overseeing Lubbock courts. That move could slow Sorsby’s attempt to secure a fast injunction before the 2026 season.

Sorsby filed the lawsuit earlier this week after stepping away from Texas Tech football because of a gambling addiction. The quarterback is seeking emergency relief to allow him to practice and play while the NCAA continues to review his eligibility.

The NCAA investigation centers on allegations that Sorsby placed bets on Indiana Hoosiers football games during the 2022 season. Wagers were made across multiple sportsbooks and states. The NCAA has not yet issued a final ruling.

The filing states Sorsby suffers from a “clinically diagnosed” gambling disorder. His attorneys argue the NCAA should treat the issue as a mental health matter rather than solely a rules violation.

Sorsby also hired high-profile sports attorney Jeffrey Kessler, who helped lead the landmark Alston and House cases against the NCAA. Those rulings reshaped modern college athletics and weakened several of the NCAA’s enforcement powers.

Brendan Sorsby’s Betting History Creates Major NCAA Concerns

The NCAA’s investigation appears broader than a standard reinstatement review. State gaming regulators in Indiana and Ohio have also examined Sorsby’s betting activity.

According to court filings referenced by Fox Sports, Sorsby allegedly placed thousands of wagers over several years. Some reportedly involved Indiana football while he remained on the roster.

The lawsuit itself acknowledged bets on Indiana football games during his freshman season. One filing stated, “Mr. Sorsby placed small bets — typically between $5 and $50 — on the Indiana football team to win.”

The NCAA’s 2023 gambling policy leaves little flexibility involving wagers tied to an athlete’s own school. The policy states that student-athletes who wager on their own games could face permanent loss of eligibility.

That language places Sorsby in a dangerous position entering the 2026 season.

Investigators reportedly found no evidence that Sorsby attempted to alter game outcomes or share insider information. However, NCAA enforcement staff still considers betting on school-affiliated contests a severe integrity violation.

Another complication involves age restrictions. Some alleged wagers were reportedly placed before Sorsby turned 21, which could eventually create separate legal exposure depending on state gaming laws.

For now, no criminal charges have emerged.

Brendan Sorsby’s Football Future Remains Uncertain at Texas Tech

Texas Tech officials are expected to pursue reinstatement efforts if the NCAA formally rules Sorsby ineligible. However, timing remains critical because preseason preparations begin within weeks.

The quarterback’s legal team argues that extended separation from football could damage both his mental health and professional future.

In the lawsuit, Sorsby stated, “Without access to coaching, teammates and on-field repetitions, I cannot develop the chemistry and skills necessary to start at quarterback in the 2026 season.”

That argument now heads before a different judge after Hays’ recusal.

The situation also raises broader concerns across college athletics. Gambling investigations involving athletes have increased dramatically since the nationwide sports betting expansion. Universities now work with monitoring companies that track suspicious betting activity tied to players and teams.

Still, enforcement remains difficult when wagers occur across multiple jurisdictions and platforms.

The next judge assigned to the case could determine whether Sorsby returns to the field this fall or a separate solution needs to be sought out.