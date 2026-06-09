Rival Coach Rips Into Brendan Sorsby’s NFL Potential amid Texas Tech Ruling

Brendan Sorsby is earning a shot to lead the Texas Tech Red Raiders after all. The quarterback Sorsby learned his 2026 playing fate Monday amid his NCAA gambling case, which will surely impact his NFL Draft status too.

He’ll garner eyes from league scouts now more than ever. Even despite the fact he won’t play a full season.

Sorsby needed to file an injunction against the NCAA to help with his playing status. The Cincinnati transfer faced ineligibility issues after reports of him placing bets on college football games. A judge representing Lubbock, Texas helped hear the case.

Sorsby now must sit out two games, but will play in at least 10 contests for the reigning Big 12 champs. Which hands him enough film for pro teams.

However, one rival coach threw cold water on Sorsby’s NFL potential.

Coach From Big 12 Downplays Brendan Sorsby’s NFL Hype

College football insider for The Athletic Bruce Feldman spoke with anonymous coaches Tuesday after the ruling was finalized. One coach described as a Big 12 personnel director downplayed Sorsby bringing elite potential for the league.

That personnel director even believes Sorby’s eligibility won’t guarantee to boost his stock.

“If you think that he’s going to plug-and-play into this of whatever level of NFL talent you think that he’s capable of, I think that is sorely underestimating the mental toll this is probably taking on him,” the personnel director told Feldman.

The mental part isn’t the only flaw he sees from the incoming Red Raiders quarterback.

Same Coach Points Out Infamous Record Attached to Brendan Sorsby

The rival coach later pulled out a larger flaw linked to Sorsby: One involving his record during a crucial part of the season.

“He is 0-8 in November the last two years,” the coach told Feldman. “We watched every game that he’s played for the last two seasons.”

The personnel director dropped this brief scouting report of him.

“He is toolsy, but it’s never been to the point,” the coach said. “Outside of maybe the game they played against [Texas] Tech two years ago, where you felt this is the best dude on the field.”

Closer Look at Brendan Sorsby’s Overall Game

Sorsby garnered high praise and attention when he entered the College Football Transfer Portal. Multiple national outlets hailed the ex-Bearcat as the top quarterback available.

He produced career-best marks in 2025 that solidified his high status in the portal: 27 touchdowns, 580 rushing yards, five interceptions. The latter marked a career-low for him, showing he can take care of the ball.

The Denton, Texas native showcased the dual-threat tools most college powerhouses covet. He even delivered a three-touchdown outing against a previously No. 14 ranked Iowa State team.

But concerns will arise about his November performance. Cincinnati indeed went 0-4 with him behind center, including taking two losses to ranked foes Utah and BYU. Sorsby hit 300 yards passing just once during that stretch, which was against the Cougars. But Cincy struggled to get into the end zone in that 26-14 home loss during conference play. He also endured his most turnover prone game versus Arizona late in the season.

Sorsby earns the chance to prove this personnel director and others wrong. But again, he only gets 10 guaranteed regular season games to do it.