Prominent Sports Host Calls Out Brendan Sorsby’s Opposition Amid Texas Tech Drama

Brendan Sorsby and the fact that he was granted immediate eligibility after being caught participating in sports gambling is the most controversial story in college football right now. While many side against the Texas Tech quarterback and the decision to allow him to play this season, some are standing in his corner.

That includes prominent sports host Craig Carton, who defended Sorsby and called out the Red Raiders quarterback’s opposition on “The Craig Carton Show”.

Carton has a slightly different perspective, claiming to have gone through some of the same things Sorsby has experienced in his own life.

Craig Carton Takes To The Air To Defend Texas Tech Quarterback Brendan Sorsby

“As a recovering compulsive gambler, I think it’s great. I think it’s great because here’s a young man with an addiction… an actual addiction,” Carton said.

The host further went on to compare a gambling addiction to several other more accepted — and even normalized — other forms of addiction that exist and are taken very seriously.

He also applauded the way he believes Sorsby took accountability for what he saw, while others view Sorsby’s admission and choice to go to rehab as PR crisis management that was not genuine and was instead just because he got caught.

“No better, no worse than being a drug addict or an alcoholic, and this young man raised his hand and said, ‘I’m sick, I admit to the terrible mistakes I made because of my addiction,” Carton continued. “I went and got help at a 35-day inpatient rehab center, and has owned all of his mistakes.”

Carton went so far as to present Sorsby as an advocate of sorts who could help others seek help for their similar issues, criticizing what he views as an unfair NCAA.

“Now it makes it a lot easier for the next kid that has a problem, to raise his hand and ask for help,” he said. “I find it very comical that the duplicitous NCAA that gives kids eight nine years of eligibility on whims is now… upset that a young man with an addiction is being given an opportunity not to have his life ruined.”

Craig Carton Indirectly Calls Out Georgia AD Josh Brooks And Others Who Stand Against Texas Tech

Carton didn’t stop there, calling out programs that have forbidden, or are considering forbidding, their sports teams from scheduling Texas Tech. Programs that have already made that decision include Georgia and Nebraska.

“I find it further comical that the other schools in the Big 12 have now had a conversation about the possibility of boycotting their scheduled games against Texas Tech,” Carton said. “The only reason that you would not want to play against Texas Tech is that you’re afraid they might beat you.”

That’s not what Georgia AD Josh Brooks had to say about all of this, though, pointing to morals and integrity instead.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” Brooks said in an interview with Yahoo Sports.

“This is not about Texas Tech. It’s about protecting our own locker room. We cannot in good conscience put our student-athletes on a field where the competitive integrity of the contest is compromised and overridden… if a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.”

Whether further programs follow suit against Texas Tech will be worth keeping an eye on as the 2026 season approaches.