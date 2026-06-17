Texas Tech, Cody Campbell Suffer Big Financial Hit to Close Brendan Sorsby Saga

The Texas Tech Red Raiders mutually parted ways with Brendan Sorsby, finally putting this exhausting legal drama to bed. Amid their fallout with the Big 12 and college football, the Red Raiders made sure they backed Sorsby to play next season.

Now that they’re on their own, however, Cody Campbell, the Chairman of the Board of the Texas Tech University Board of Regents and a Senior Member of the President’s Blue Ribbon Council on College Sports, and also a Red Raiders booster, announced a parting gift for Sorsby.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Campbell released a statement saying the Red Raiders will not “seek the return of” the NIL reimbursement from Sorsby after the parting.

Texas Tech Booster on Brendan Sorsby’s NIL Situation

In the statement, Campbell wrote, “Texas Tech will not seek return of any amounts already paid to Brendan through his NIL agreements.”

“This decision was made with Brendan and his family and is purely an output of practical analysis of the situation,” Campbell further added. “Brendan and Texas Tech stand on very solid and legitimate legal ground, but he faces a June 22nd deadline to be eligible to enter the NFL’s supplemental draft, and there is no practical way to resolve all the various pending legal disputes and ensure his eligibility prior to this date. This is the only viable and fair path for Brendan and his future, as well as for his teammates, and our university.”

In a statement, Tech Board Chair Cody Campbell said that Tech will not "seek the return" of any money paid to Brendan Sorsby through his NIL agreements with the University. https://t.co/T7PJQvYkGA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) June 16, 2026

This means that Sorsby walks away with the historic deal he signed when he arrived in Lubbock, despite never taking a single snap for the Red Raiders.

When Sorsby committed to Texas Tech via Cincinnati, he negotiated a fully guaranteed contract structure to protect against collective withholding funds. His contract was reported to be around $5 million to $6 million.

Brendan Sorsby’s Bank Account Placed Under Supervision

There’s still a caveat for the 22-year-old QB, though. Sorsby will not be allowed to spend his NIL money without the supervision of a university-appointed custodian, and the university has control of his phone.

These unusual restrictions are in place due to his gambling addiction. Since he’s already checked into a rehabilitation program after placing thousands of bets over four years, the Red Raiders are taking very strict measures to help him with his recovery.

Plus, the IT department also plans on monitoring Sorsby’s internet activity. The university’s IT department has been granted full access to his phone and computer via monitoring software on all his devices, per Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt. Hocutt further explained how the software blocks Sorsby from accessing certain gambling websites and sportsbooks and tracks all of the activity on those devices. Software that he cannot uninstall from his devices.

On top of that, a personal supervisor will oversee Sorsby’s spending and bank account, including his millions of NIL funds. He cannot spend it without guidance. Other non-negotiables include Sorsby continuing outpatient clinical care and individual and group therapy. He cannot miss any of his required sessions.

Alongside his recovery, the NFL supplemental draft is another massive task that Sorsby needs to navigate after wrapping things up in Lubbock.