Tim Tebow Reacts to Major Career News Before College Football Season

Tim Tebow is a man of many talents, and since stepping away from football, he has ventured into several different career paths, from sports media to business.

On Monday, however, the former Heisman Trophy winner received some big news as he officially agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain a college football analyst with ESPN.

Tebow will continue appearing on SEC Network’s traveling pregame show SEC Nation and will also be involved in ESPN’s College Football Playoff coverage across the network.

Tebow Reacts to News

In ESPN’s announcement of the extension, Tebow shared a statement about his return to the network.

“I love this game and getting to talk about it every Saturday with the crews on SEC Network and ESPN is a gift I don’t take lightly,” Tebow said. “SEC fans bring a passion that never gets old, and I’m grateful I get to keep doing this alongside people who feel like family.”

Tebow has been a regular part of the network’s college football coverage since joining ESPN in 2014, and that role will continue for the foreseeable future.

ESPN’s Statement

ESPN president of content Burke Magnus released a statement following the network’s decision to extend Tebow’s contract.

“Tim is one of the legendary players in the history of college football, and he will continue to be a fixture in our coverage on SEC Network and across ESPN,” Magnus said. “Tim’s unrivaled experience in the SEC, combined with his knowledge and genuine passion for the game, make him one of the sport’s most credible voices, particularly among the SEC Nation fanbase.”

When Does College Football Season Start?

College football is officially approaching, with media days already underway across the country. The SEC kicked off its media days on Monday, while the season itself will begin with Week Zero from Aug. 27-29.

The following week will mark Week 1, when nearly every team in the country will take the field compared to the smaller slate featured during Week Zero.