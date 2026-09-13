Towson vs. South Carolina: Why Was the Game Delayed? When Will It Resume?

South Carolina is playing its second game of the season against Towson on Saturday night, but the game was delayed in the third quarter.

South Carolina Game Delayed Due to Weather

Lightning in the area delayed the game around 9:13 p.m. EST.

“We are currently under a weather delay due to lightning in the area. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information,” South Carolina Football wrote on X.

As of 9:36 p.m. EST, there was no update on a start time, but it might not be soon.

South Carolina’s Football X page sent an update at 9:46 p.m. ET, telling fans to seek shelter.

“Due to severe weather in the area the game is still suspended, seek safe shelter. To re-enter the stadium when game resumes just show your ticket at the gate.”

College football teams aren’t allowed to be on the field if there is a lightning strike within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. And they can’t return to the field until 30 minutes after the last lightning strike occurs.

South Carolina is currently leading Towson 24-3 with 12:07 left in the third quarter.

More details on when the game could resume will be provided as information becomes available.