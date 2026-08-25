Turtlebox Gameday Series Returns With New College Football-Inspired Colorways

College football season is almost here, and Turtlebox is giving fans another way to bring their school colors to the tailgate.

The outdoor audio company has brought back its Gameday Series, expanding the collection with a lineup of color combinations inspired by some of the most recognizable looks in college sports. Turtlebox announced the return on social media ahead of kickoff, writing,

“The Gameday Series is back. And it’s louder than ever.”

“We brought back the fan favorites and added a new lineup just in time for kickoff,” the company added. “Wherever your loyalty lies, there’s a Turtlebox repping it.”

The timing puts the speakers squarely into college football’s annual wave of tailgates, watch parties and road trips.

Turtlebox Gameday Series Features 19 Colorways

Turtlebox’s current Gameday Series includes 19 different combinations, considerably expanding the number of options available to fans. The company does not officially name the schools on its collection page, instead identifying each speaker by its colors.

The current lineup consists of Purple & Gold, Light Blue & White, Navy & Orange, Green & Yellow, Scarlet & Gray, Black & Gold, Burnt Orange & White, Navy & Maize, Maroon & White, Blue/White & Orange, White & Orange, Red & White, Powder Blue & Red, Navy & Gold, Blue/White & Red, Crimson & White, White & Navy, Black & Red and Gold & Garnet.

Each is currently listed at $430 on Turtlebox’s official site.

College football fans won’t have much trouble connecting many of those combinations with familiar programs. Burnt orange and white immediately evokes Texas, navy and maize matches Michigan’s famous palette, green and yellow fits Oregon and scarlet and gray is synonymous with Ohio State.

Crimson and white, maroon and white, and gold and garnet similarly give fans plenty of SEC and ACC possibilities without Turtlebox needing to place official university logos on the speakers.

“We didn’t put the logos on so that other schools with the same or similar color ways can also represent with the speaker,” Jonathan McKenzie, Turtlebox co-founder, said.

The Gameday models are based around Turtlebox’s Original Gen 3, which the company describes as a rugged outdoor speaker engineered to be waterproof as well as drop- and crush-resistant.

The standard Original Gen 3 is also listed at $430 and offers a three-day battery life, according to Turtlebox. It can connect with other Original Gen 3, Ranger and Grande speakers through Party Mode or true wireless stereo.

Oregon Used Turtlebox to Prepare for Penn State’s White Out

Turtlebox already has an especially interesting connection to the college football world, and it goes beyond playing music in the parking lot.

When Oregon prepared to face Penn State and the challenge of the Nittany Lions‘ famed White Out environment, the Ducks used Turtlebox speakers during training to help simulate the extreme crowd noise they expected to encounter.

Turtlebox documented the preparation as part of its “The Winning Recipe” feature, saying Oregon needed a way to replicate the sound and communication challenges presented by playing in front of more than 100,000 fans.

That is a considerably different use case than the average Bluetooth speaker. Penn State’s White Out has developed a reputation as one of college football’s most imposing environments, where communication at the line of scrimmage can become a significant challenge for visiting offenses.