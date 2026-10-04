Tyquan Thornton Injury Update: Ex-Baylor WR Has Nasty Injury For Chiefs

Sunday was shaping up to be a special day for Tyquan Thornton.

But then the former Baylor Bears star, now in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, sustained a gruesome foot/ankle injury.

It was the kind no one wants to see, the kind that makes the TV cameras look away as soon as they realize what they’re seeing.

Thornton’s day went from great to awful in one moment.

Tyquan Thornton Injury Update

Thornton got behind the Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense for a deep ball from Patrick Mahomes.

He reeled it in and was racing for the end zone, but he was caught from behind.

As Thornton was brought down, his left foot got caught underneath him.

It turned at a near-90 degree angle, a totally unnatural direction.

A cart had to come out on the field for Thornton as his teammates surrounded him.

Mahomes was clearly shaken up with what looked to be tears in his eyes.

Tyquan Thornton Stats

Thornton was having an amazing day prior to the injury.

That long catch gave him five grabs for 111 yards, and he already had two touchdowns. he couldn’t quite turn this into what would’ve been his third TD.

Thornton became more important when the Chiefs lost Rashee Rice to injury on Sunday.

But once Thornton went down, it was clear his season would change.

All thoughts of the game went out the window as Thornton was carted down the tunnel. All thoughts went to his well-being.

Tyquan Thornton Injury History

Thornton does not have a particularly long history of injuries in a career from Baylor to the Patriots to the Chiefs.

He had just one obvious injury at Baylor. It was a lower-body injury sustained on a kickoff return in 2020 against TCU.

He did have multiple shoulder injuries early in his career with the Pats — both a fracture and then an unspecified shoulder injury the following year. Each forced him to miss four regular season games for New England.

Thornton also had a concussion last season with the Chiefs that forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season.

Everyone who has followed Thornton during his career will simply hope that he’s OK.

Tyquan Thornton at Baylor

Thornton earned himself an NFL Draft selection in the 2021 season, his final year at Baylor.

He went for 62 catches, 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Patriots made him the No. 50 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thornton didn’t pan out for New England but has been very solid for the Chiefs.