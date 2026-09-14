UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett is expected to miss multiple weeks following a hamstring injury suffered against Pitt.
Late in the loss to Pitt, the UCF Knights suffered an even larger loss. Starting quarterback Alonza Barnett went down with an injury. The hope was that it would turn out to be a relatively minor injury, but now they’ve learned he’s expected to miss multiple weeks.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Barnett suffered a hamstring injury. A timetable for his return is up in the air, but he’s expected to miss multiple weeks.
“Sources: UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III is expected to be out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, which occurred late in UCF’s loss to Pitt on Saturday. His timetable for return isn’t certain. Barnett is a veteran quarterback who led James Madison to the CFP last year,” Thamel reported.
This story will be updated.
Dan Morrison After graduating from UMass in 2019, Dan Morrison quickly began a career in sports journalism and digital media. That has seen him work both as a contributing writer at several publications, as well as spending time on the National News Desk at On3. During that time, he has spent the majority of his time covering football, both at the college and NFL levels. Currently residing in Central Florida, his focus with Heavy is on the NFL. More about Dan Morrison
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Late in the loss to Pitt, the UCF Knights suffered an even larger loss. Starting quarterback Alonza Barnett went down with an injury. The hope was that it would turn out to be a relatively minor injury, but now they’ve learned he’s expected to miss multiple weeks.ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Monday that Barnett suffered […]
UCF Injury Update: Status of Starting QB Alonza Barnett Revealed