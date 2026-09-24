UCF Running Unlimited Hot Dogs Special vs. TCU at the Bounce House

There aren’t currently plans for Joey Chestnut to be in Orlando when the UCF Knights host the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. That may have to change, though.

It was widely reported on Thursday that UCF is running a special on hot dogs. That is, there is a special ticket package that will give fans “unlimited free hot dogs” through halftime.

In UCF’s announcement, the school explained that fans can get two hot dogs per trip to the concession stand. Fans will present their special ticket at concessions to cash in on the hot dogs promotion. That is specifically at the gate 12 concession stand.

Tickets are for sections 225 and 226. The current price is listed at $64 per ticket for UCF fans who also want unlimited hot dogs.

This isn’t the first time UCF dipped its toes into the realm of hot dog promotions this season. They previously announced that with each game, they’d be selling a specialty hot dog that fit the theme of the opponent. Against TCU, that’s the “Super Frog Dog.” It’s described as pickled red onion, julienned pepperoni, and a hot honey drizzle. It’s unclear if these are included in the unlimited hot dogs.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Wants a Good Home Crowd

In recent seasons, UCF has been much better at home in Orlando than on the road. It’s hard to imagine that the Knights fans aren’t a part of that.

Certainly, UCF head coach Scott Frost believes that the fans help. On his weekly coach’s show on Wednesday night, he called for a big home crowd to open up Big 12 play.

“I hope we get a great crowd,” Frost said. “We need to have a home field advantage. When I’ve been in there and it’s gotten loud, it’s hard to play in there. Hopefully the students show up in a big way and we have the thing rocking.”

UCF is 2-0 at home this season. They’re 0-1 on the road. That was all in non-conference play. Interestingly, they had some pretty similar results to TCU, who is also 2-1, in that time.

Both UCF and TCU lost to an ACC team away from home, beat an FCS program, and beat a Sun Belt program. They both also want to hit the ground running in Big 12 play, with TCU entering the game as a slight favorite.

Injuries are Hitting UCF Hard

The biggest concern for UCF going into the TCU game has to be navigating injuries. The biggest of which is to starting quarterback Alonza Barnett.

Barnett will miss his second straight game with a hamstring issue. He was far from alone on UCF’s injury report. In total, UCF announced that nine players are already out on its initial injury report. More players could be added to that, too.

One notable addition this week was linebacker Lewis Carter. Arguably UCF’s most important defender, it’s a major blow when they’re trying to stop a high-powered TCU offense.

Of note, backup quarterback Keyone Jenkins is listed as probable. He started against Georgia State and is expected to start against TCU, but that injury has to be a concern.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, September 26th. That should make it hot and potentially rainy at the Bounce House.