UCF HC Scott Frost Cautions About Talented Pitt Passing Attack, Mason Heintschel

After a dominant Week 1 win over Bethune-Cookman, the UCF Knights have a much tougher Week 2 test coming. There, they’ll see the Pitt Panthers and quarterback Mason Heintschel.

UCF head coach Scott Frost has had the chance to go and look into Heintschel and the Pitt passing game. What he saw caught his attention.

“They threw it all over the place. I thought the quarterback played — Mason played really well. He does a great job extending plays, keeping things alive, running when he has to,” Frost said. “They have a quarterback that can throw it all over the place. I think we’ve got to earn our right to rush the passer by making sure that we do a good job against the run game, and then try to hold on. They’re certainly going to get their share of passes on you.”

In Pitt’s opener, Heintschel completed 31 of 41 passes for 453 yards and 7 touchdowns. He rushed for another 23 yards on top of that, as Pitt ended up scoring 59 points.

“480 yards and seven touchdowns was like a year for me when I was in college, so it’s impressive,” Frost joked.

The UCF secondary played well, not giving up points until the final drive of the game to Bethune-Cookman. The Knights gave up just 74 yards while intercepting a pass. Still, there’s a clear step up in competition coming.