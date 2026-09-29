UCF HC Scott Frost Shared Injury Update on Key Players Ahead of Houston Game

The UCF Knights got off to a strong start in Big 12 play, knocking off the TCU Horned Frogs. It’s going to get much tougher right away, though, as they prepare to hit the road to take on a ranked Houston Cougars team.

This is the beginning of a stretch where UCF is going to play three-straight ranked opponents in the Big 12. It’s potentially a make-or-break stretch. Pull off an upset or two, and the Knights could become a contender in the conference. Three bad games, however, will have the Knights battling just to make a bowl game once again.

UCF would obviously love to be at full strength for this stretch. However, injuries have been a major issue this season for the Knights, and that could become an issue.

UCF Knights HC Scott Frost Shared an Injury Update

There is still some time for UCF to get healthy. However, head coach Scott Frost was already able to share that quarterback Alonza Barnett and linebacker Lewis Carter are going to miss the Houston game.

“Yeah, we won’t have Lewis or Alonza,” Frost said. “Speedy’s [Thomas] just kind of day-to-day right now. I haven’t heard yet today. He came in and did work with the trainers today. So there’s a few guys that are going to kind of be day-to-day. And we’ll probably announce something on Wednesday.”

The offense took another blow in the win over TCU. Tight end Dylan Wade took a hard hit to his shoulder and is banged up now. However, his status for the Houston game is still up in the air.

“I think he’s the same way. I think he was sore after the game. But I did hear he came in today and was feeling good and in good spirits. So like I said, we’ll make an announcement on Wednesday,” Frost said.

UCF Got Off On the Right Foot in Big 12 Play

Big 12 play has become a major concern for UCF since joining the conference. In two seasons under Gus Malzahn, they went a combined 5-13. Then, a season ago, Scott Frost led the Knights to a 2-7 record.

The win over TCU was a great start to changing that narrative for UCF. However, Frost knows that this is a parity filled conference and things won’t be easy moving forward.

“Yeah, a ton of respect for Sonny and TCU. I think I’ve said it a million times. I think there’s a lot of parity in this league. Every game’s going to be tight and close, and you’re going to have to fight and make a few plays. And we did it Saturday. I think it was big for us. I think it was big for just everyone’s confidence. Confidence is the wrong word. I think we’ve got a confident group, but just kind of justifying their belief in what we can do,” Frost said.

“But I’m going to keep reminding the guys, every game is going to be like that. We can’t have a letdown, or we won’t be good enough to win. If we play well, we’re going to have a chance. And we played really hard again Saturday, and we’re going to have to do it again this week.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST in Houston on Saturday. That should make for a tough atmosphere for the Knights to play in.