UCF HC Scott Frost Shares Latest on LB Cole Kozlowski, New Fifth-Year Rule

Following a controversial court ruling in Colorado, all fifth-year players from the Class of 2022 were given an additional year of eligibility. So, the UCF Knights have been looking to bring back linebacker Cole Kozlowski.

Kozlowski has been on campus and with the Knights team. However, there still appear to be some hurdles to clear. It’s gotten so complicated, in fact, that UCF head coach Scott Frost admitted that he doesn’t even know Kozlowski’s official status.

“I don’t know his official status,” Frost said on Monday. “The rules are changing faster than Mario Brothers when you go through warp zones. He was cleared to be back and is enrolled in classes, but we’re waiting on a final decision.”

UCF did share a roster update with reporters on Monday. That included Kozlowski on it, with him regaining his No. 43 jersey.

Kozlowski transferred to UCF ahead of the 2025 season. He had spent his previous three seasons playing for Colgate at the FCS level. It was a good move, he’d go on to earn Third-Team All-Big 12 honors on the back of 82 total tackles, which was second on the team. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss, 2.0 sacks, 3 PBUs, and a forced fumble.

Linebacker Cole Kozlowski is at UCF Knights Practice

While Scott Frost may not yet be clear on where Cole Kozlowski stands status-wise, it’s clear that he wants him on the UCF team. In fact, Kozlowski is already back practicing for the Knights.

Video caught him joining the team on Monday. In it, Kozlowski can be heard saying, “Back like I never left, baby.”

The NCAA recently changed its redshirt rules. Instead of being able to play four games and redshirt, the NCAA ruled that every player has five full seasons to play college sports, and the redshirt rule is effectively gone. However, that was moving forward, meaning athletes from the Class of 2022 wouldn’t be allowed to play as fifth-year players this season, assuming they used up their eligibility.

In a lawsuit, a court in Colorado granted a preliminary injunction against the NCAA. That means players like Kozlowski, who exhausted four years of eligibility from the Class of 2022, would be allowed to seek a fifth season.

The NCAA is going to appeal the ruling, and there is a long legal battle brewing. For now, though, it looks like UCF should have some added depth at linebacker.

Fifth-Year Players Face Several Restrictions

It’s important to note that the Colorado ruling doesn’t make for a free-for-all type situation. In fact, Judge Charlotte Sweeney made it clear that there are some important restrictions.

First, players are still subject to transfer rules. That means that because it’s outside the Transfer Portal window, nobody can go to a new school. Kozlowski can only go to UCF, even if he wanted to transfer somewhere else.

On top of that, there are still roster limits. So, if a roster is full, it’s too bad for any player looking to return. Revenue-sharing rules are also in effect.

Another major rule still in place is that if a player tries to go professional, signing a contract or participating in professional camps, they’re also no longer going to be able to be eligible. So, several potential fifth-year players are disqualified on that basis alone.

There are, of course, going to be more lawsuits. One of those is coming from former UCF, Boston College, and Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who is looking to be able to transfer following his return to school. Depending on the ruling there, it could create another major issue for rosters around the sport.