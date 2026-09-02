UCF Season Opener: Where and How to Watch, Potential Weather Concerns

The UCF Knights are looking to start their season on the right foot on Thursday night against Bethune-Cookman. On paper, the Knights are big favorites, but anything can happen and Scott Frost knows his team needs to be ready.

“I think one of the challenges of the first game is you’ve got to kind of get out of camp mode, particularly with college football the way it is now,” Scott Frost said recently. “We spend a lot of time with our team. We’ve been working for a long time. We’ve been in practice mode for a long time, and it’s time to flip the page and be in game mode. There’s a little bit more attention to detail there. There’s a little more intensity that’s required.”

UCF is coming off three straight losing seasons and two straight seasons without a bowl appearance. This is also the second year for Frost back in Orlando running the program. So, the hope is that Week 1 is going to be the first step in a major leap forward.

When the UCF Knights Play and How to Watch

The UCF Knights and Bethune-Cookman Wildcats are set to play at Acrisure Bounce House on Thursday, September 3rd. Kickoff itself is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST.

This year is a special one for UCF and The Bounce House. It opened 20 years ago, when the Knights hosted the Texas Longhorns, nearly pulling off what would have been a massive upset. Since then, it’s seen UCF evolve from a C-USA team to a Big 12 team. The hope is that 2026 can become another memorable year after a couple of down seasons.

Certainly, there will be plenty of fans in attendance, with tailgate lots opening at 2:00 p.m. EST, before gates open at the Bounce House for 5:oo p.m. EST and the March to Victory begins at 5:30 p.m. EST.

For those fans who can’t make it to the game, UCF and Bethune-Cookman is also going to be on TV through ESPN+.

Weather Could Impact the UCF Season Opener

It seems like weather is always a major concern for UCF during the month of September. Thursday’s opener isn’t going to be an exception to that rule.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly are still in the area. Luckily, the latest reports indicate that Dolly isn’t likely to turn into a hurricane. Still the remnants could present weather issues for the game on Thursday, to go along with the typical Florida thunderstorms, could present some issues.

Thursday is currently predicted to have thunderstorms in the evening in the Orlando area. There’s a 66% chance of rain. It’s also going to be hot, real hot. During the day, AccuWeather is predicting the real feel of the heat to be at 102° and even with it cooling at night, hydration is going to be vital. So, while it’s not a guarantee that lightning will delay the game, there is a chance it happens.

UCF is, of course, used to weather delays. Last season’s opener had an hours-long delay after kickoff, which resulted in the game not finishing until late into the night. That was, itself, a frustrating game against Jacksonville State that UCF won by one score. They’d like to do better against Bethune-Cookman, regardless of the rain.