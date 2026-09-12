UCF vs. Pitt: Why Is Game Delayed? When Will It Start?

The UCF-Pitt game is the latest college football matchup to be delayed as a result of inclement weather. Prior to the delay, the UCF-Pitt game was slated to start at 3:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN2.

“We have a delay here in Pittsburgh,” UCF Sports’ Brandon Helwig detailed in a series of September 12, 2026, messages on X. “Teams just finished pregame warmups.”

There has been no announcement on a new start time for the ACC-Big 12 clash. With inclement weather on the way in Pittsburgh, it could be a while before the UCF-Pitt matchup starts.

About 10 minutes before kickoff, lightning was reported in the area. Typically, a game is delayed at least one hour from the team of the latest lightning strike.

“We got our first lightning strikes here at @AcrisureStadium,” WPXI’s Christopher Carter detailed in a September 12, message on X. “Now new time has been announced for kickoff between #Pitt and UCF.”

We will continue to update this story as more news emerges about the delay.

Here’s what you need to know about the UCF-Pitt game.

UCF vs. Pitt: The Panthers Are a 7.5-Point Favorite Over the Knights in the College Football Odds

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Pitt is a 7.5-point favorite versus UCF in the latest college football odds, per FanDuel. Both teams enter the contest at 1-0, but neither squad played a Power Four opponent in Week 1.

There are severe thunderstorm and flood warnings in the area of Acrisure Stadium. Pitt shares a stadium with the Pittsburgh Steelers and both teams have home games this weekend amid less than ideal weather.

UCF vs. Pitt Weather Update: Flood Warnings Issued in Area of Acrisure Stadium

Here’s a look at the AccuWeather forecast for the full day in the area around Acrisure Stadium.

“Humid; a morning shower in spots followed by a couple of showers and a heavy thunderstorm this afternoon; storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds,” AccuWeather detailed.

“A couple of heavy thunderstorms this evening; otherwise, mostly cloudy, warm and humid; storms can bring flash flooding and damaging winds.”

The UCF-Pitt Game Is Delayed as a Result of Lightning, Rain & Wind

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In addition to lightning, there is concerns about wind in the area. Orlando Sentinel’s Matt Murschel provided a grim overview of the scene in Pittsburgh.

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“It’s getting dark here, with rain looming,” Murschel noted. “A big issue could be the wind, as the flags are swirling outside Acrisure Stadium.”