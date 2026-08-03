UCF HC Scott Frost on How 2026 is Different, New Mentality

During his first run as the UCF Knights head coach, Scott Frost saw his team go undefeated and claim a national championship during his second season. Now, Frost is preparing for his second season at UCF again and would love to make a similar jump.

That, of course, won’t be easy to do. After going 5-7 a season ago, UCF is coming off its second-straight losing season. Still, preseason camp in 2026 has seen Frost and the team get much more comfortable.

“I think it’s different in a lot of ways,” Frost said on Monday. “I’m more comfortable. I think the whole staff is more comfortable.”

One key this year is that UCF knows its quarterback. Alonza Barnett, a transfer from James Madison, is the clear starter. Without that quarterback battle, the team can rally around one leader.

“I think the team is farther ahead,” Frost added. “Everybody understands the mission and how we’re trying to get there. I think we have a lot better overall character on this football team, and I think we have more talent. It’s fun to come into work every day. I was really looking forward to getting started.”

Scott Frost Doesn’t Want the UCF Knights Focused on the Past

There aren’t particularly high expectations for UCF this year. After all, it’s been a couple of seasons now since UCF so much as went to a bowl game.

That’s not a mentality that Frost wants his team to take into the season. In fact, given how heavily UCF has had to rely on the Transfer Portal, he doesn’t want his team worried about what’s happened in the past at all.

“I asked the guys in a meeting yesterday to raise their hands if they started at UCF and are still here, and it was about 25 to 33 percent of the room,” Frost said. “Talking about last year doesn’t mean much when you have that many new guys.”

UCF has 32 new transfers coming to Orlando this season. Alonza Barnett is the most notable of those, but their presence is going to be felt throughout the roster.

None of that means that UCF’s coaches are handling things the same way they did a season ago. Instead, there are higher expectations being put on players.

“What I will say is that our standards and expectations for the players are higher, and they’re going to keep getting higher because these guys are capable of meeting those standards,” Frost said.

Big 12 Rival Praised UCF HC Scott Frost

Earlier in the offseason, Athlon Sports spoke to anonymous coaches around the country. That includes a coach in the Big 12 who praised Frost and the job he’s doing at UCF.

“Frost has a really good offensive scheme, and there are certain players down there [in Florida] that fit his scheme,” the coach said. “Once he gets a quarterback at the level that he wants, watch out for them. I’m high on Frost, and I’m high on that program.”

The coach was particularly excited about the Knights once they figure out the quarterback position. Assuming that’s Barnett, then UCF and Frost are in excellent positions.

“I think that once they get the quarterback situation figured out there, they’re going to skyrocket.”