UCLA Losing Grip on Top 40 Talent With Special Rams Connection

The UCLA Bruins have reignited interest among national recruits in their local territory. Which includes winning over four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd before he announces his Oct. 24 decision. But the Bruins happen to be losing their grip on one talent with a Los Angeles Rams connection.

And this comes amid the Vista del Lago High dual-threat Boyd trending towards UCLA.

Who UCLA is Losing it Grip on

National recruiting analyst for Rivals Adam Gorney dropped a big update that paints the picture UCLA is getting Boyd.

But in the process, the Bruins are no longer trending up for St. Bonaventure High of Ventura, California three-star quarterback Jaxson Carper.

Carper’s head coach happens to be former Rams cornerback and safety Troy Hill, who’s in his second season of head coaching at his prep alma mater. Hill played in two stints with the Rams under coach Sean McVay.

Yet Gorney shared why Carper and the Bruins are losing touch.

“UCLA and Arizona have been the early mainstays for Ventura St. Bonaventure’s Jaxson Carper, who could see Boyd pick the Bruins this weekend while he’s on his visit in Tucson. You do the math,” Gorney wrote.

Arizona Readying to Poach Jaxson Carper

This suddenly rare recruiting loss becomes Arizona’s gain, per Gorney.

“The dominoes could help Arizona greatly in Carper’s recruitment,” he wrote.

The Wildcats out of the Big 12 Conference happen to be coached by a former Bruin in Brent Brennan. And Brennan is currently coaching standout college football dual-threat Noah Fifita, so AZ will need to find his eventual replacement down the road.

Carper brings an explosive dual-threat element that could certainly fit in Tucson.

Arizona Facing Other Threats for Jaxson Carper

But while Arizona is now trending up for Carper, Gorney isn’t ruling out other suitors.

In fact, Gorney mentioned four potential Power Four representatives that haven’t let off on going after the 6-foot-2 passer.

“Others are coming on strong recently as Wisconsin, Utah, Nebraska and Kansas have stepped it up recently,” Gorney said.

That’s two from the Big 12 in the Jayhawks and Utes, then two from the Big Ten as the Badgers and the Cornhuskers are prioritizing Carper. All four present a history of working with mobile passers and thriving off them.

The Badgers already made their way to California, one week ago for the UCLA showdown won by the Bruins.

Bruins Delivering Impact Recruiting Moves

Regardless of where Carper ends up next, UCLA and coach Bob Chesney have created rising momentum among recruits.

UCLA’s new regime is letting it be known that Westwood is the place to be if someone is a prominent local prep recruit. A la the 2028 passer Boyd out of the Inland Empire.

Boyd has reportedly felt the love from UCLA, including inviting him back to the campus for a rare Sunday visit after the 17-7 win over Wisconsin. So that signals why the Bruins are the heavy favorite to win him over.