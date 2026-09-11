UCLA Gets ‘Hollywood Set’ Warning From San Diego State HC Sean Lewis Before Rose Bowl Showdown

San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis does not sound interested in treating Saturday’s trip to the Rose Bowl like sightseeing.

The Aztecs enter their matchup against UCLA as roughly 12-point underdogs, but Lewis delivered a series of fiery comments this week while discussing the talent and resources waiting for his team in Pasadena. Rather than downplaying the gap between the programs, Lewis openly embraced it. Current markets have UCLA favored by roughly 12 to 12.5 points.

“I’ve got plenty of experience where there’s a galaxy of stars and talents on the other sideline,” Lewis said. “I’ll take me and mine against theirs, all their polos, all their khakis, all their resources, all that. Put the ball down, let’s go play.”

San Diego State’s official press conference Monday was specifically devoted to previewing UCLA after the Aztecs opened their season with a 53-20 victory over Portland State.

Sean Lewis Has Blunt Message Before UCLA Trip

Lewis did not stop with the resources comparison.

The San Diego State coach made it clear that his team is traveling to Los Angeles for football, not to be impressed by everything surrounding the Bruins and the Rose Bowl.

“We ain’t going up there to see some Hollywood set and see where ‘Gossip Girl’ was recorded or all these great movies,” Lewis said. “We’re going up there for a purpose.”

Those comments should provide plenty of inspiration inside San Diego State’s locker room. They could also qualify as some convenient bulletin-board material for UCLA.

Lewis continued by stressing that the opponent does not change the standard he expects from his team.

“Put the ball down,” Lewis said. “I’ll play anyone, anytime, anywhere. Our Aztec standard is built for championship behavior and it’s built for these opportunities.”

The confidence is understandable after San Diego State’s strong opener, but UCLA represents a considerably different challenge.

San Diego State Has Upset History at Rose Bowl

UCLA opened the Bob Chesney era with a 45-24 road victory over California. The Bruins now return home with a sizable talent advantage and the expectation of improving to 2-0. History also gives Lewis something to point toward.

UCLA owns a commanding 22-1-1 record in the all-time series, but San Diego State’s lone victory came during its most recent trip to the Rose Bowl in 2019, when the Aztecs stunned the Bruins 23-14. UCLA later responded with a 35-10 win at San Diego State in 2023.That does not make an upset Saturday likely. It does make Lewis’ confidence a little easier to understand.

The Aztecs know exactly what the betting market thinks of their chances. Lewis simply does not seem interested in accepting the role of an overwhelmed underdog. Whether his words become the foundation of another memorable Rose Bowl upset or bulletin-board material UCLA gets to revisit afterward will be decided Saturday.