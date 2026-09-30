UCLA Trending to Anger Historic Rival With This 4-Star Recruiting Move

The UCLA Bruins catapulted into the top 25 immediately under head coach Bob Chesney. Their turnaround officially started through the fourth quarter surge at Cal to start the 2026 season. But now the Bruins look ready to move up another list: Recruiting rankings.

Plus anger a historic rival of the Bruins in the process.

College football season is also flip season on the recruiting trail. Chesney and his coaching staff are already winning over prominent local recruits amid UCLA’s resurgence.

And now the Bruins are trending upward for one four-star who’s verbally committed to a longtime nemesis of UCLA. But it’s not USC, nor is it anyone representing the Big Ten Conference.

This UCLA Rival on High Alert Amid Flip Attempt

UCLA and Chesney look like they’re aiming to claim one more win over the Golden Bears. Especially following Cal already losing No. 1 junior college cornerback from Modesto Junior College Alius Mayo to Georgia.

National recruiting insider for 247Sports Blair Angulo reveals that the Bruins have their sights set on pulling off a new four-star flip. This one involving big and versatile four-star wide receiver/tight end Charles Davis of Westlake High in California.

The Westlake Village native Davis softly reopened his recruiting process despite informing fans that he remains verbally committed to Cal. But UCLA is now aiming to capitalize per Angulo’s report on Tuesday.

“The Bruins saw Davis play in person a couple weeks ago and are pushing hard to keep the talented playmaker home in Southern California at the next level,” Angulo shared.

UCLA Faces Stout Competition for 4-Star Talent

Angulo adds that another former rival of both Cal and UCLA, the Oregon Ducks, are interested in nabbing him.

“A source close to the recruitment told 247Sports that things haven’t slowed down at all for Davis this fall. More and more programs are entering the mix, and additional visits are being planned,” Angulo added.

Davis has an older brother playing at Cal in freshman Niles Davis, hence the reason behind choosing the Golden Bears. Cal had sparked renewed energy among recruits with Tosh Lupoi as head coach.

The Golden Bears, however, have endured a rough up-and-down 2-2 start for the Lupoi era. Which now includes a tough loss to underachieving Atlantic Coast Conference team Clemson.

Now losing Davis would rise as an even larger blow for Cal, as he’s nearing five-star status by the national recruiting outlets.

Closer Look at UCLA’s Early Recruiting Wins

Chesney, again, is aiming to sweep up California even against old nemesis USC. The former James Madison coach made it vocally clear in his introductory press conference that he’s not here to have UCLA play second-fiddle to the Trojans.

The 2025 College Football Playoff coach is making good on that vow so far. He and the 2026 Bruins have recruited 57% of the state per On3. That includes winning over local four-star cornerback JuJu Johnson out of Long Beach Poly, plus four-star safety from Lawndale High Pole Moala and fellow four-star out of Sierra Canyon Myles Baker, who’s a former Cal commit himself.

The Bruins are also all over St. Bonaventure High of Ventura four-star quarterback Jaxson Carper, whose head coach is ex-Rams nickelback Troy Hill.

Now UCLA’s pursuit of Davis is proof that commits from old conference rivals aren’t safe from landing into the Bruins’ grasp.