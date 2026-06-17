UCLA Turns to Troy Aikman in Attempt to Flip 4-Star Recruit

UCLA football is threatening to crack the top 15 in the recruiting rankings. New head coach Bob Chesney and his coaching staff turned to the past to keep the Bruins’ momentum on the trail going. So UCLA turned to this secret weapon in trying to complete the massive flip of a four-star talent: Dallas Cowboys icon and UCLA legend Troy Aikman.

The three-time Super Bowl winner turned Monday Night Football color commentator remains beloved in Westwood. Now Chesney and the incoming regime pivoted to Aikman in the attempt to pull off their newest recruiting coup.

UCLA is aiming to swoop up a blue chip quarterback from a rival Big Ten school. With the unique assistance from Aikman.

UCLA Recruiting Local Quarterback with Help from Troy Aikman

National recruiting analyst for On3/Rivals Greg Biggins reports that the Bruins are trying to grab Ohio State QB pledge Brady Edmunds. But here’s how Aikman entered the picture.

“Edmunds visited UCLA two weeks ago and walked away knowing he’s the top guy on their board. He even got a special video message from former UCLA/Dallas Cowboy QB Troy Aikman,” Biggins reported.

Aikman’s video to Edmunds was private. But it likely created an awestruck moment for the Huntington Beach High talent from UCLA’s backyard.

Aikman’s role shows that Chesney and company aren’t afraid to lean into UCLA’s glory days to win over recruits. But the Bruins still face hurdles in keeping the Southern California talent home.

Brady Edmunds set to Visit Ohio State

The 6-foot-5 Class of 2027 quarterback hasn’t dipped out of his commitment to the Buckeyes. He even has a Columbus trip planned, per Biggins.

“He’ll visit Ohio State this weekend and will actually be in Columbus a few days early for a camp and a 7v7 workout,” Biggins said.

Biggins adds which team represents his “dream school” between the Bruins and Buckeyes.

“The Buckeyes are the dream school, but when they started to recruit other quarterbacks, that left the door open for UCLA and they’re trying their best to keep Edmunds local,” Biggins said.

Yes OSU is hunting down other signal callers. Although they sent out past offers to five-star Tray Taylor and four-star Wonderful Monds IV, who chose Nebraska and Notre Dame, respectively.

Ohio State is already prioritizing hunting down 2028 passers, as four-star Donald Tabron II from Detroit rose as one recent ’28 target.

Aikman Holds High Expectations for Bob Chesney

Chesney installs new energy for Aikman’s alma mater. With the hope UCLA reignites as a national gridiron powerhouse post the late Terry Donahue.

UCLA turns to its seventh head coach since Donahue’s last game in 1995. The Bruins have delivered just four 10-win campaigns since then. The once proud program even turned to interim head coaches five times, the latest being Tim Skipper last season.

However, Aikman couldn’t contain his excitement for Chesney’s hire during a MNF broadcast.

“Bob Chesney is gonna get us back to the promised land,” Aikman is overhead saying.

Completing the flip of Edmunds certainly adds to the promise land vision. UCLA’s new coaching crew will need to thank Aikman greatly if it happens.