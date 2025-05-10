Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

UNC Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is dating Jordon Hudson.

Their relationship, with a 48-year age gap, has drawn headlines from the moment they went public. The first-year Tar Heels coach and Super Bowl champion has been dating Hudson since 2023. Hudson is a former cheerleader who graduated from college in 2022 who has become instrumental in Belichick’s post-NFL coaching career.

Here’s what you need to know about Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson:

1. Jordon Hudson Grew Up in in Hancock, Maine, Where Her Family Ran a Fishery, & Moved to Cape Cod as a Child, Where Her Mother Now Runs an Adult Store

Jordon Hudson was born in Hancock, Maine, where her parents ran a fishery. Her mother, Lee, and father, Heath Hudson, divorced and her family moved to Provincetown on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, when she was young, according to her social media profiles. She has two siblings.

Hudson’s mom, Lee Hudson, still lives in Provincetown and co-owns a sex shop there called Toys of Eros, according to the New York Post.

Jordon Hudson advocated for the fishing industry on Instagram.

“The consequences of poor local and state legislation can be devastating. I would know, as my life has been severely altered by just that. During the early 2000’s, a series of bills were passed by the Maine State Legislature (some of which were co-sponsored by local reps.) that were detrimental to Maine’s entire fishing industry and wiped out many fishing communities; ultimately resulting in the closure of my family’s multi-generational fishing business,” she wrote on Instagram in November 2024.

2. Hudson, Who Once Competed for Miss Maine USA, Attended Bridgewater State University, Where She Studied Was a Cheerleader

Hudson graduated from Nauset Regional High School in Massachusetts before attending Bridgewater State University in the same state. She studied philosophy at Bridgewater State and was a competitive cheerleader. Hudson has two sisters who also competed in cheerleading, including a sister who was on her team at Bridgewater State, according to her social media profiles.

While at Bridgewater State, her team won a National Cheerleaders Association championship in 2021.

According to her Instagram and the Miss Maine USA website, Hudson competed in Miss Maine USA in 2024, finishing as the first runner-up. Hudson also competed in the Miss Massachusetts Teen USA in 2020 and finished as the third runner up. Hudson competed in Miss Maine USA for a second time in May 2025. She was named Miss Massachusetts Sweetheart in 2020.

Hudson graduated from Bridgewater State in 2020. While in college, she also attended New England Hair Academy and obtained her cosmetology license in 2019, according to her LinkedIn profile.

According to her LinkedIn, she worked as a henna tatto artist at a salon and spa in Provincetown and was a model and social media ambassador for Rebel Athletic from 2019 to 2020.

3. Hudson, Who Previously Dated a Healthcare Executive, Has Amassed a Mini-Real Estate Empire in the Boston Area Since She Started Dating the Legendary Patriots Coach

According to her LinkedIn, Jordon Hudson became the chief operating officer of Belichick Productions (Coach Show) in August 2024. She is the founder of Trouble Cub Enterprises, according to her LinkedIn. The company was hiring in the Boston and Chapel Hill areas in May 2025, according to its LinkedIn profile.

“Trouble Cub Enterprises is an East Coast based holding company for a complex portfolio of businesses across a wide range of industries including cosmetics, real estate, media production, merchandising, creative consultation, business strategy, and investment,” the LinkedIn says.

The media assistant job is described as, “This hybrid position is responsible for supporting the production and operational needs of the Trouble Cub Productions departments across Bangor, Boston, and Raleigh. The role involves independent project development as well as direct collaboration with the Production and Operations team to assist producers and creative personnel.”

The administrative assistant listing describes the role as, “This is a full-time hybrid role for an Executive Assistant at Trouble Cub Enterprises in Chapel Hill with occasional requests to travel domestically. The Administrative Assistant will be responsible for providing administrative support to the CEO. Scope of role includes managing email, social media, and phone call correspondence, communication with project partners and affiliates, utilizing clerical skills to ensure smooth business operations.” It lists a salary of $80,000 to $150,000 annually.

According to public records viewed by Heavy, Hudson has purchased several properties in the Boston area since she began dating Belichick. In October 2023, she purchased a home in Hingham, Massachusetts, for $610,000. In December 2023, she bought a home in Roxbury Crossing for $3 million. She also owns a home in Dorchester that she bought for $2.475 million in June 2023.

Before she dated Belichick, Hudson previously dated 64-year-old Joshua Zuckerman, according to TMZ. Zuckerman, who runs a health care company in Provincetown, told TMZ, “I’ve been getting calls left and right from news stations about my relationship with Jordon Hudson. I have been involved with Jordon platonically and romantically and I consider her a good friend. I feel bad that she’s caught up in this whirlwind.”

He said they bonded over “psychology, philosophy and nature.”

4. A Question About How Belichick & Hudson Met Caused His Interview With ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ to Go Viral; Hudson Appeared in a Super Bowl Commercial With Belichick

Play

The growing spotlight on Hudson and Belichick’s relationship hit its brightest moment when the former Patriots coach sat down with “CBS Sunday Morning” to talk about his new book. During that conversation, Belichick was asked about how he met his girlfriend. Hudson, sitting off to the side at a table, was shown responding, “We’re not talking about this.”

Hudson and Belichick have not told the full story of how they started dating. According to TMZ, they met in 2021 while Belichick was still coaching in New England and Hudson was a college student in Massachusetts.

They were on a plane heading from the Boston area to Florida and talked about an academic book, “Deductive Logic,” that Hudson was reading. TMZ reported they exchanged numbers and Belichick wrote a message in the book.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF8kcOdv9GK/?igsh=QkFGZTFUU0J0Ug%3D%3D&img_index=2

Hudson posted about that meeting on Instagram, “February 11th, 2025 ➡️ February 11th, 2021 Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers 🥂 to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later.”

Play

After they began dating, Hudson also took on a role helping Belichick with social media, marketing and PR. She posted photos of them together on her social media and appeared in a Dunkin commercial with Belichick, Ben Affleck, Casey Affleck and Matt Damon during the Super Bowl.

According to Pablo Torre Finds Out, Hudson represented herself as Belichick’s agent and “used that power to be in the commercial as well.”

In his newly released memoir, “The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football,” Belichick included his girlfriend in the acknowledgements, writing, “Thank you to my idea mill and creative muse, Jordon Hudson.”

5. UNC Denied a Report That Hudson Has Been Banned from Tar Heels Football Facilities

Play

According to Pablo Torre, two sources told him a “decision” was made in late April 2025 by UNC athletic department “higher-ups” that Hudson was “no longer allowed in the building,” or “on the field.”

UNC disputed that report from the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast with a statement saying, ““hile Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

Torre added on his show that Hudson’s relationship with Belichick is also raising questions in the future Hall-of-Famers family. He said sources told him the family is “extraordinarily concerned.”

Citing a family source, Torre said, “There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.” He said the family has been “digging in” to Hudson.

Torre reported that Hudson had been “entrusted” by Belichick to run his “media empire,” with a source saying, “The level cockiness to go along with the absence of resume is stunning.”