How a $29 Million Attachment Won’t Save Bill Belichick at North Carolina

The Bill Belichick era of North Carolina Tar Heels football took a massive hit ahead of fall camp. Belichick now won’t be leaning into his general manager Michael Lombardi anytime soon. Not following the university placing him on administrative leave.

One of the first Belichick hires may not even make it to Week 1 pending his investigation, per The Athletic.

This halts Belichick and Lombardi’s plan to become the “33rd team” for the NFL, but in a college landscape. But it also puts the legendary Super Bowl winning head coach in a massive bind before season two in Chapel Hill begins.

Furthermore, one insider believes a $29 million attachment to Belichick won’t save him anytime soon.

Bill Belichick Facing Shakier Season 2

College Football insider for The Athletic Stewart Mandel dove into if Belichick is still safe at his post.

Mandel once placed Florida State head coach Mike Norvell as the one facing the most heat this fall over Belichick. Lombardi’s situation flips that narrative.

Firing Belichick last season would’ve costed $29 million from the university in buyout money.

“Unfortunately, that number won’t go down for another two years, as UNC fully guaranteed his first three years,” Mandel wrote Wednesday.

But the insider adds one more dilemma facing Belichick.

Person who Could Alter Bill Belichick’s North Carolina Tenure

Bubba Cunningham hired Belichick in a stunning offseason move in Dec. 2024. Cunningham at the time lured a coach who wasn’t generating interest in NFL circles. This despite winning six Super Bowl titles and helping create the New England Patriots dynasty of the 2000s.

But Cunningham is no longer in his AD post. Leaving Mandel to believe the new AD Steve Newmark won’t have much patience even before the season ends.

“The price tag becomes secondary to the continued reputational stains, fan apathy and, now with Lombardi, legitimate internal issues,” Mandel wrote, adding how Newmark “should be fully empowered to make whatever changes he deems necessary.”

Granted, Newmark was an internal promotion to UNC AD. But still, Mandel believes the new athletic director will listen more attentively to fans and other external factors surrounding the program.

Belichick Facing 1 More Uphill Battle

So here’s where things get further complicated for Belichick. This schedule is very unforgiving and shaping to become tougher than season one. Belichick and UNC start the season in Dublin, Ireland against a TCU team that embarrassed the head coach in his CFB debut. Worse, that UNC debacle brought up famed alums Mia Hamm and Michael Jordan.

This schedule doesn’t lighten up from there. Trending national title contender Notre Dame kicks off the October slate. Then it’s back-to-back road trips against two bowl teams in Pitt and Duke, the latter the reigning ACC champion. National title game runner-up Miami then pulls into Kenan Stadium on Halloween night.

November closes with three more teams that made a bowl appearance last year: Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina State, who went a combined 28-12 last season.

Belichick’s season opener versus the Horned Frogs now becomes more important than ever to prove he was unbothered by distractions and can win without Lombardi. But even his massive $29 million buyout isn’t guaranteed to save him.