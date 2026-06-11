Jordon Hudson, GF of Bill Belichick, Makes Public Record Requests of UNC

Throughout the time that Bill Belichick has been the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson has remained in the spotlight. That’s continued into his second season at UNC, with reports that Hudson has been making public records requests of the school and its communications with reporters.

This comes a year after it was reported by Pablo Torre that Hudson had been banned from the UNC team facilities. The school would deny that, but it did lead to a public dispute between Torre and Hudson.

The Assembly NC reports that Hudson wrote to the university’s vice chancellor for communications and marketing, Dean Stoyer. In it, she requested public records from two dozen members of staff. That included Stoyer and close ally of Belichick, Michael Lombardi. That included asking for call logs, voicemails, text messages, iMessages, WhatsApp messages, documents, Asana Memos, Instagram DMs, Twitter Messages, Zoom Meetings, and emails. This was “As a BANniversary present.”

In particular, she was looking for anything that read “ban” or “banned.” Hudson also seemingly wanted anything that referenced “Pablo” or “Jordon.” So, it does seem like she’s still trying to figure out the source of that story.

This also isn’t the first time Hudson has made public records requests of UNC. In December, she did the same thing for communications about a 60 Minutes interview, in which she cut off a question asked to Belichick about their relationship.

Bill Belichick Has Insisted Jordon Hudson Has No Role With the North Carolina Tar Heels

When Bill Belichick first landed with the North Carolina Tar Heels, the amount of energy that seemed devoted to Jordon Hudson was hard to ignore. As was how involved she seemed to be with the UNC program.

That awkward 60 Minutes interview seemed to be the tipping point. Less than a month later, in May of 2025, Belichick had to publicly deny she had any role with the program.

“Well, nothing with North Carolina,” Bill Belichick said. “That would be number one.”

In the same breath, Belichick did admit that she was helping with some different opportunities at the time. In particular, that included helping him personally, which was in line with reports at the time that she had become his de facto agent.

“It would be personal opportunities. Could be a speaking thing. It could be an appearance on this or talk about that, or somebody wants whatever it happens to be, an autograph or that type of thing. So, she’d kind of help organize that for me,” Belichick said.

“One of the first things that came out was when North Carolina sent me emails. Saying like these people want to talk to you, these people want to talk to you, these people want to talk to you, these people want to talk to you, I sent back an email, can you please copy Jordon on these requests? So, she could at least filter through them because there was nobody. We didn’t have a Sports Information Director. That was taken, because all emails are shared publicly, that was taken as Jordan’s running the Sports Information Department. That also led to the narrative, which is like totally — she’s not doing it. I mean, there was nobody to help me sort them out, so I was asking her to do it.”

In all of that, Hudson was a distraction for UNC throughout the 2025 offseason. The Tar Heels would hate for it to become an issue again in 2026.

Bill Belichick Needs a Turnaround at UNC

On the field, 2025 was a very difficult season for Bill Belichick and UNC. The Tar Heels went just 4-8 overall and 2-6 in ACC play. That includes losing both of their non-conference games against Power Four opponents.

In fact, UNC would lose its first five games against Power Four opponents. On top of that, of their eight overall losses, five were by two scores or more.

That’s not the type of season North Carolina was expecting when it brought in arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. It’s not the type of season Belichick wanted, either, as it’s been rumored he wants to return to the NFL if possible, but that probably wouldn’t be possible unless he turns things around quickly.