Michael Lombardi Put On Administrative Leave

Football General Manager and Bill Belichick’s long time confidant Michael Lombardi has been placed on paid administrative leave by the University of North Carolina.

In a statement released Monday by the school and reported by multiple outlets including Ralph Russo of The Athletic, “As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership staff and student athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further and has no reflection on the merits.”

In the statement, North Carolina released no information on the reasons and said there would be no further statement from the school about the decision.

Belichick brought Lombardi with him to Chapel Hill in 2025 when he decided to take the Tar Heels job in hopes of propelling himself to another position in the NFL.

The first season under this regime was underwhelming as North Carolina limped through an easy schedule to finish 4-8 to miss a bowl game.

What was initially dubbed the 33rd NFL team, Belichick and Lombardi attempted to build their roster with developmental role players rather than with elite recruits needed to compete in this landscape of college football. Competing with teams in the Sun Belt Conference for players rather than fighting with conference foes and other schools with similar prestige to their own.

Now, it looks like Lombardi may be the first casualty of a purge. A purge which is needed if Belichick wants to save his career and have any chance at gaining another NFL position to break the wins record currently held by Don Shula.

Lombardi, who came to North Carolina with more than 30 years of executive experience in the NFL, was being paid $1.5 million a season. A sum which had him as the highest paid General Manager in college football. Also, from Russo at The Athletic, the UNC employee handbook clearly states the amount of time someone can be placed on leave and what potential reasons can cause this to occur.

The leave can be for no longer than 30 days in duration. It further states that an employee like Lombardi can be placed on leave by their supervisor while an investigation is ongoing. These investigations can be for unsatisfactory job performance or unacceptable personal conduct.

Before coming with Belichick to North Carolina, Lombardi spent the past years as a show host on Sirius/XM radio, a contributor on the Pat McAfee Show and hosted several iterations of a podcast speaking about NFL matters. He was also the most visible and vocal member of the football staff during his time.

This decision comes at a tough time as the Tar Heels are getting started with their preparation for their opening game. An August 29 clash with TCU in Dublin, Ireland. A rematch of last season’s opener in Chapel Hill. A game which the Horned Frogs won 48-14.