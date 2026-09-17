UNC’s Bill Belichick Gives Other Son Same Job Steve Resigned From

The role of Bill Belichick’s defensive coordinator for the University of North Carolina college football team has been moved from one Belichick son to the other.

Steve Belichick officially resigned on Thursday, and it’ll be Brian Belichick stepping into that gig.

That news was reported by Matt Zenitz of CBS. It’s not clear whether Brian’s title (secondary coach) will change, but he will take over the defensive play calling.

What Happened to Steve Belichick?

Steve Belichick has resigned as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator on Thursday, according to an official statement from UNC.

He had been on medical leave since August 6.

The UNC statement reads in part: “The investigation determined that certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct. The investigation also found that these actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure.”

A report from WRAL noted that witnesses were being questioned about whether Steve Belichick had “used drugs on the job or provided drugs to at least one player.”

Steve Belichick originally joined North Carolina at the same time his father Bill took over the head-coaching gig.

He had previously worked on the New England Patriots‘ staff from 2012 through 2023, including as position coach for safeties, defensive backs and outside linebackers at various points in his stints. Steve then was the defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at the University of Washington in 2024 before coming to UNC for the 2025 season.

Steve Belichick won three Super Bowl rings during his time as a Patriots assistant.

Who is Brian Belichick?

Brian is Bill Belichick’s other son, and he has coached with the Patriots (2016-2014) and now the last two years with the Tar Heels.

He stayed one year longer than his father in New England as the safeties coach under Jerod Mayo before Mike Vrabel took over the Pats and brought in his own coaching staff.

Brian was actually a college lacrosse player at Trinity College after being an all-league pick in high school for both lacrosse and football.

He began his time with the Patriots as a scouting assistant before moving onto the coaching staff.

Brian had already called defensive plays for UNC’s first two games while Steve was out on leave.

UNC Football Schedule

North Carolina has begun the season 2-0 — a win in Ireland over TCU and then a home win over East Tennessee State.

The Tar Heels hit the road on Saturday to play at Clemson, which is reeling under Dabo Swinney.

North Carolina will have a bye after the Clemson game before welcoming College Football Playoff contender Notre Dame to Chapel Hill.

UNC will also play Pittsburgh, Duke, Syracuse, Miami, UConn, Louisville, Virginia and North Carolina State during the regular season.