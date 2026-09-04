UNC’s Bill Belichick Under Fire Amid Son Steve Belichick’s Reported Drug Investigation

UNC head coach Bill Belichick is facing increasing scrutiny as a university-led investigation has reportedly zeroed in on whether his son, coach Steve Belichick, used drugs on the job or provided drugs to players.

UNC football general manager Michael Lombardi resigned on Thursday amid the ongoing investigation, which WRAL News noted is expanding to Bill Belichick’s coaching staff.

“But the investigation is still ongoing, and lawyers hired by the university are now focused on behaviors by defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, people familiar with the investigation tell WRAL,” the report noted.

Steve Belichick Comes Under Investigation Amid Wider Program Probe

The report noted that lawyers hired by the university are probing the culture of the program under the longtime New England Patriots head coach. The investigation has focused on several staff members, including defensive coordinator Steve Belichick.

“Lawyers hired to conduct the investigation are also questioning people about whether defensive coordinator Steve Belichick used drugs on the job or provided drugs to at least one player — and, separately, about whether a member of UNC’s recruiting staff had a sexual relationship with a player, people familiar with the investigation told WRAL,” the report noted. “The lawyers also asked about possible sexual relationships between assistant coaches and recruiting staff, the people said.

The investigation also includes whether Bill Belichick was told of improper interactions between staff and players.

“People who were questioned as part of the inquiry told WRAL that they were asked about the culture of the football program under Bill Belichick and Lombardi,” the report noted. “They said a lawyer who conducted the interviews was questioning current and former Tar Heels players, their parents and staff members as part of the investigation. The firm was seeking documents and screenshots of text conversations, they said. And the people said they were asked whether they had reported any potentially questionable behavior to Bill Belichick.”

Bill Belichick had already faced scrutiny over the direction of the program. ESPN’s David Hale noted that unfavorable rumors were already spreading about the program’s culture.

“What Belichick has delivered so far, however, has been a miserable 4-8 record in his first season and a culture inside the football building that various current and former athletics department staff members called ‘a circus,’ ‘a mess’ and ‘a disaster.’ ”

Steve Belichick Remains on Medical Leave

The WRAL report noted that Bill Belichick revealed one week after the Lombardi investigation opened that Steve Belichick was going on medical leave.

“We look forward to getting him back as soon as possible,” Bill Belichick told reporters last month. “It’s a medical situation so I really can’t make any further comment.”

Steve Belichick did not respond to a request for comment from WRAL, the report noted.

Though Bill Belichick has faced scrutiny for the direction of the UNC program, the team got off to a strong start with a 15-10 win over TCU in Ireland last week.