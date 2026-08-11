Big Ten Coach Questions Jayden Maiava-Lincoln Riley Fit With USC Trojans

As the USC Trojans get ready to start the 2026 season, the program has some big expectations on its shoulders.

USC finished the 2025 season with a record of 9–4, going 7-2 in Big Ten play. The Trojans were one of the more fascinating teams in college football a year ago, and many people view them as a sleeper again for the College Football Playoff.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava returns under center for the Trojans, giving USC some continuity at the position. Maiava had a very strong year as the starter for USC in 2025, helping the Trojans put together a solid offensive attack.

Overall, the signal-caller threw for 3711 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 13 games. He finished second nationally in QBR (89.9) and fifth in passing yards, with the quarterback putting together nine games with two or more touchdowns.

Entering 2026, Maiava will have a lot of pressure on him to find success again for the Trojans. And with head coach Lincoln Riley still leading the charge, many expect Maiava to thrive again.

Can Jayden Maiava and Lincoln Riley Coexist Together?

However, one coach in the Big Ten has questioned the fit between Maiava and Riley due to the head coach’s nature. Riley is one of the better coaches in college football, but at times, he has limited his players to fit into the system he wants to run.

“You just got to let him be him, and Lincoln won’t do that, because he’s going to try to make him his quarterback,” One Big Ten coach said. “He’s got a lot of talent, but I don’t think it’ll match up.”

While Maiava did have a good season, his end of the year was tough. The signal-caller threw interceptions in seven of his final nine games, with opposing defenses figuring him out.

Riley will have to allow Maiava the chance to learn what type of quarterback he wants to be for himself. He can’t force anything with his quarterback; otherwise, Maiava could struggle as he did down the stretch.

Caleb Williams Comparison for Jayden Maiava

Maiava will need to learn to read defenses better this coming season, and while some have questioned the fit, others are excited to see what he can do. Another Big Ten coach compared Maiava to Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback for the Trojans a few years ago.

“He has the ability to be a better runner than Lincoln’s had,” a Big Ten coach said. “He reminds me of Caleb [Williams] in some ways. He’s a good passer, he can run, he can throw, he’s accurate and I felt like he was pretty poised back there. Guys were teeing off on him, he got hit and came back and stood back up in the pocket and kept making plays. He definitely can do that.”

If Maiava can put together another strong year for USC, the Trojans could be a real threat in the Big Ten. Nobody is sleeping on this team after last season, but it will also be a make-or-break season for Riley, whose tenure with the Trojans hasn’t gone to plan so far.

USC gets Oregon, Washington, and Ohio State at home this season, giving them a chance to build a nice resume. Some of the road games include Penn State, Indiana, and Wisconsin.