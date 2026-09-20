Caleb Williams Injury Update Looks Scary For USC No. 1 Pick

Caleb Williams‘ third season in the NFL after being the No. 1 overall pick out of USC might’ve just gone up in flames on Sunday.

Playing for the Chicago Bears, Williams rolled to his left and took off running.

While trying to evade a defender, he collapsed to the turf.

It didn’t appear anyone had made any contact with Williams.

As he laid on the ground in pain, he let out a scream. He eventually was helped to the sideline before having to ride a cart to the locker room.

It was an apparent lower right leg injury, and everyone immediately feared the worst.

The play on which Caleb Williams was hurt: pic.twitter.com/Wb1945Z1uG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2026

Caleb Williams Injury Update

Everyone will await the official news, but the first fear for fans of the former Oklahoma and USC QB is that he tore his Achilles tendon.

That could be reported later Sunday or sometime on Monday.

UPDATE: The Bears announced it as a hamstring injury.

If the Bears are lucky, that won’t be what happened — but it certainly looked like Williams feared the worst.

He wore a towel over his face as he was carted off before raising his right fist and acknowledging the Chicago crowd.

It had already been a rough day at the office for Williams, but if this indeed was the final outcome, it’s a nightmare.

Bears’ Backup QB

The Bears’ backup is Tyson Bagent, and he has quite the different background from Williams’ powerhouse college career.

Bagent was a Division II player at Shepherd University in West Virginia.

In his time there, many regarded him as the top D-II player in the country.

Still, starting in the NFL is a lot different, and while Bagent has impressed since becoming Chicago’s backup, he could have a big role in front of him.

One Week Removed From History

Williams had just helped the Bears make history in Week 1.

They won 59-37 over the Carolina Panthers as Williams ran and threw all over the field.

The combined 96 points were the most in a season opener in NFL history.

A season ago, Williams and the Bears won the NFC North Division. It was their first year with Ben Johnson as head coach, and by the end of the year, they looked potent.

Williams seemed primed for a third year jump to continue proving he was worthy of that No. 1 overall pick status.

Instead, his entire 2026 season is now in doubt.