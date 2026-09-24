Lincoln Riley, USC Trojans Facing Bad Injury News Ahead of Oregon Game

One of the biggest college games set to take place this weekend will unfold in Southern California when the No. 20 Oregon Ducks travel to take on the No. 12 USC Trojans.

This marks a huge game for both teams. For USC, they’re simply looking to prove they belong as they’ll face their first true test of the season.

As for the Ducks, they could be playing for their season from here on out after a sluggish start that saw them edge Boise State, suffer an upset against Oklahoma State, and then beat Portland State 84-0 last week.

USC Faces Bad Injury News Ahead of Matchup

While both teams are dealing with some injuries across the board, USC may be without one of the most critical pieces on either side.

With the first Big Ten injury report emerging on Wednesday, and while it was fairly expected given previous reports, freshman star wide receiver Trent Mosley is considered doubtful for the matchup against Oregon, via On3’s Pete Nakos.

USC wide receiver Trent Mosley is doubtful for Saturday night against Oregon. Missed Saturday’s win against Rutgers. Ducks tight ends Jamari Johnson and Kendre Harrison are questionable. https://t.co/42EzMHQuhh — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) September 24, 2026

He did not play this past Saturday against Rutgers due to a knee injury, and USC ended up winning 42-35 in a shootout.

Mosley’s Freshman Season With USC

Coming out of high school, Mosley was a four-star recruit, but he quickly emerged as a star for the Trojans through his first three games.

Mosley’s hauled in 13 receptions for 255 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 19.6 yards per reception and 85.0 yards per game. He recorded back-to-back 100-yard games against Fresno State and San Jose State and has scored at least one touchdown in all three games.

The Trojans hope Mosley returns sooner rather than later, but at this point, playing Saturday night looks like a long shot.