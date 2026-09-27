USC Suspends LB After Vicious Illegal Hit on Oregon QB Dante Moore

The USC Trojans didn’t waste much time coming down on linebacker Desman Stephens — perhaps the most hated football player in America for his late hit that sent Oregon quarterback Dante Moore to the locker room on a stretcher on Saturday in Los Angeles.

“USC has suspended Desman Stephens II for Saturday’s game vs. Washington, the team announced,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “The USC LB was ejected after a late hit on Oregon QB Dante Moore.”

Oregon went on to win, 41-27.

Moore, who was attempting to slide when Stephens hit him, quickly went into the “Fencing Pose” after his head slammed into the turf.

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Issues Statement

“Desman’s actions in last night’s game are unacceptable and are not reflective of USC Football nor of his personal character,” USC head coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “He understands his mistake, accepts the consequences of his actions and will learn from this. The entire Trojan Family wishes Dante a full recovery, and we send our best regards to him and his family.”

Perhaps more appalling than the play itself was Stephens’ reaction and his team’s reaction — Stephens took a victory lap and celebrated as Moore lay unconscious on the turf. USC also allowed him to return to the sideline after the ejection — something USC head coach Lincoln Riley shrugged off when asked about why he was allowed to be there.

“Because he’s on our team,” Riley said after the game.

Oregon QB Dante Moore Taken to Hospital

Moore was taken directly from the stadium to a local hospital. He’s a projected 1st-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a serious candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick.

“It was a disgusting play,” Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. “The energy changed. A lot of guys on the sideline, they were emotional in that moment, including myself.”

Oregon shared an update on Moore after he made it to the hospital, confirming he had feeling in his extremities and could move.

“After the entire team huddled around Moore, he was taken to nearby Los Angeles General County Hospital,” ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti wrote on Saturday night. “A team spokesperson said he had movement in all of his extremities and was being evaluated thoroughly.”