Utah’s Devon Dampier Explains What Fans Have Wrong About Growing Heisman Attention

The Utah Utes have a quarterback receiving Heisman attention, but Devon Dampier wants people to recognize everyone helping make that possible. His name might be the one entering the award conversation. In his view, the recognition should reach far beyond the player taking the snaps.

Speaking on The Heisman Hopefuls Podcast, hosted by Heisman historian Chris Huston, Dampier expressed appreciation for the support surrounding his candidacy. His response focused on teammates and fans embracing an award that would carry his name. For Utah, that perspective says something about how he views his place within the team.

“Man, just grateful, honestly,” Dampier said. “I’m just very grateful to be in this position.”

Devon Dampier Shares Credit for Heisman Attention

Dampier explained that an individual honor can obscure the work required from an entire locker room. A quarterback needs protection, receivers finishing plays and a defense capable of giving the offense another opportunity. His answer reflected an appreciation for that connection.

“I feel like Heisman sometimes gets looked at as an individual reward, and it’s me in that running,” Dampier said. “All the guys are so supportive of it.”

That support matters to him. Dampier described teammates hoping he wins and fans sharing that enthusiasm. Instead of presenting the attention as something separate from Utah’s season, he framed it as another opportunity to represent the people behind him.

“I hope my team gets the credit and I’m able to go up there and represent,” Dampier said.

That is an encouraging message from a quarterback navigating a conversation that invites individual comparisons. Dampier can appreciate being mentioned without pretending the season belongs to him alone. His teammates’ willingness to celebrate the possibility gives him another reason to value their contributions.

Utah’s Recent Wins Show the Bigger Picture

The numbers also invite a balanced assessment of Dampier’s candidacy. Through nine games, the statistics in his ESPN profile show 2,053 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He also contributed 482 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

His recent performances have included difficult moments. Against then-No. 14 Houston, Dampier threw two interceptions without a touchdown pass, although Utah won 21-13. Those mistakes deserve consideration when evaluating an award candidate, even when the team gets the result it wants.

But the next ranked matchup offered more to the story. Dampier threw two touchdown passes without an interception against No. 9 BYU. He also accounted for four total touchdowns in the victory. The defense intercepted four passes as the Utes improved to 9-0.

That combination fits the point Dampier made during the interview. His contributions were central, but Utah also needed teammates to deliver in moments. Recognizing those contributions strengthens the account of the season rather than diminishing his role.

The remaining games will determine how much further his Heisman case travels. For now, Dampier sounds appreciative of the opportunity and aware of what helped create it. If he reaches that stage, he wants Utah represented alongside him, on that stage.