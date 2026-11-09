Utah Football Provides Major Wayshawn Parker Injury Update

For the first time since 2019, Utah Football has emerged victorious in its Holy War showdown with the BYU Cougars. The Utes secured a 28-20 victory at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday, improving to 9-0 on the campaign and inching closer to a potential College Football Playoff berth. However, Morgan Scalley’s team didn’t escape the contest unscathed.

Star running back Wayshawn Parker was limited after an early injury, which greatly impacted Utah’s ability to move the ball on the ground. And while the Utes persevered against the Cougars, concerns about the junior RB’s status for Utah’s upcoming road bout with the Arizona Wildcats abounded after the win.

During his latest weekly press conference, though, Scalley provided an update on Parker’s status that should allow Utes fans to rest easy heading into their team’s next Big 12 battle.

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Utah Coach Morgan Scalley Says Wayshawn Parker Will Be Ready for Next Week

Scalley addressed Parker’s health situation while speaking to reporters on Monday, leaving little doubt that the Richmond, California product would be ready to go against Noah Fifita and the Wildcats.

“This is a guy that is tough as nails and fought through stuff. He’s gonna be fine for the next game,” Scalley declared in regard to his rushing leader (via Steve Bartle/KSL). “That’s not gonna be an issue.”

Parker, who already looked to be less than 100 percent during Utah’s Oct. 31 road win over the Cincinnati Bearcats, was injured on the very first play against BYU on Saturday. After taking a handoff from quarterback Devon Dampier during the Utes’ opening drive and gaining six yards, Parker limped back to the sidelines.

He continued to play in the game, but was limited to just two first-half carries before finishing with 36 yards on 14 attempts. That makes for an average of just 2.6 yards per rush for Parker, who didn’t see the end zone against BYU, either.

Just over 24 hours after Utah’s Holy War win, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported via X that Parker was contending with a heel issue. However, Scalley’s latest update seemingly indicates that it won’t be a long-term issue.

Wayshawn Parker Has Been the Utes’ Bell Cow RB, But More Help Is Needed

Dampier’s rushing ability as a QB has made life difficult for opposing defenses since his arrival in Utah before last season. And he picked up the slack with Parker scuffling on Saturday, rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Still, Parker has arguably been one of the nation’s best backs.

Through nine games, Parker has amassed 762 yards on the ground to go with nine rushing touchdowns. He has also posed a significant pass-catching threat out of the backfield, hauling in 29 receptions for 269 yards and four additional touchdowns.

If the Utes hope to secure a spot in the CFP, they’ll need Parker on the field and performing at his best sooner rather than later. That said, Scalley feels the team needs to do better at utilizing its other running backs.

“Do we need to get more backs involved? Yes,” Scalley said. “That’s something I also thought, in the game, that we didn’t do enough of was hand the ball to the running backs. So we can be better there.”

Daniel Bray has been Utah’s best back after Parker, compiling 237 yards and two TDs while averaging 7.4 yards per carry. He has also added 16 receptions for 100 yards and one receiving TD.