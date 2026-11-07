Utah Utes Alter CFP Chances, Ruin BYU’s Season With ‘Holy War’ Win

The Utah Utes hosted the “Holy War” on Saturday. Their in-state rival BYU Cougars were in town.

And man oh man, the game lived up to the hype.

In the end, Utah and BYU’s seasons took big steps in opposite directions with the result. The College Football Playoff, the Big 12 and college football across the board will be impacted in a great way by the great game that took place in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Who Won the Utah-BYU Game?

Utah won the Holy War against BYU on Saturday, 28-20.

The Utes scored the first 14 points. The Cougars scored the next 20. And then Utah scored the final 14.

Two late interceptions of Bear Bachmeier for Utah clinched the game for Utah.

Is Utah in the College Football Playoff?

Utah hasn’t yet qualified for the College Football Playoff, but their chances have greatly increased.

ESPN revealed at the end of Saturday’s game that by their analytics, Utah now has a 90% chance to make the CFP.

If Utah wins out, there won’t be any questions. And the Utes should still be safe even if their perfect record takes one hit before the College Football Playoff.

Is BYU Out of the College Football Playoff?

BYU is in big trouble to make the CFP.

They now have two losses — their first was to UCF in double overtime, a much worse loss than a defeat at undefeated Utah.

The Cougars’ biggest issue is they might not get a chance to avenge this. Losing Saturday makes it tough for BYU to get into the Big 12 title game. They’ll need help to get there.

If BYU got into the conference championship game and then beat Utah, that’d add another marquee win to their ledger with their win over Notre Dame. But if the Cougars don’t get to the Big 12 final, then they might not have an opportunity to move back up the rankings in time.

BYU was No. 9 in the initial CFP rankings released this week. Next week, they’ll surely drop.

Utah celebrated on their home field on Saturday. BYU’s season took what might be an irreversible turn.