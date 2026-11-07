Hi, Subscriber

Utah Utes Alter CFP Chances, Ruin BYU’s Season With ‘Holy War’ Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
PROVO, UT - NOVEMBER 7: Devon Dampier #4 of the Utah Utes throws a pass against the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The Utah Utes hosted the “Holy War” on Saturday. Their in-state rival BYU Cougars were in town.

And man oh man, the game lived up to the hype.

In the end, Utah and BYU’s seasons took big steps in opposite directions with the result. The College Football Playoff, the Big 12 and college football across the board will be impacted in a great way by the great game that took place in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Who Won the Utah-BYU Game?

GettyPROVO, UT – NOVEMBER 7: Devon Dampier #4 of the Utah Utes scores a touchdown against Raider Damuni #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars during the first half of their game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Utah won the Holy War against BYU on Saturday, 28-20.

The Utes scored the first 14 points. The Cougars scored the next 20. And then Utah scored the final 14.

Two late interceptions of Bear Bachmeier for Utah clinched the game for Utah.

Is Utah in the College Football Playoff?

GettyPROVO, UT – NOVEMBER 7: Members of the Utah Utes cheer squad run onto the field before the game between the Brigham Young Cougars and the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Utah hasn’t yet qualified for the College Football Playoff, but their chances have greatly increased.

ESPN revealed at the end of Saturday’s game that by their analytics, Utah now has a 90% chance to make the CFP.

If Utah wins out, there won’t be any questions. And the Utes should still be safe even if their perfect record takes one hit before the College Football Playoff.

Is BYU Out of the College Football Playoff?

GettyPROVO, UT – NOVEMBER 7: Bear Bachmeier #47 of the Brigham Young Cougars throws a pass during the first half of their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium on November 7, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

BYU is in big trouble to make the CFP.

They now have two losses — their first was to UCF in double overtime, a much worse loss than a defeat at undefeated Utah.

The Cougars’ biggest issue is they might not get a chance to avenge this. Losing Saturday makes it tough for BYU to get into the Big 12 title game. They’ll need help to get there.

If BYU got into the conference championship game and then beat Utah, that’d add another marquee win to their ledger with their win over Notre Dame. But if the Cougars don’t get to the Big 12 final, then they might not have an opportunity to move back up the rankings in time.

BYU was No. 9 in the initial CFP rankings released this week. Next week, they’ll surely drop.

Utah celebrated on their home field on Saturday. BYU’s season took what might be an irreversible turn.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Utah Utes Alter CFP Chances, Ruin BYU’s Season With ‘Holy War’ Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on College Football News

More Heavy on College Football News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x