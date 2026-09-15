Vanderbilt Makes Big Change at QB Ahead of NC State Showdown

Vanderbilt is making a significant change at quarterback before its biggest test of the young season. True freshman Jared Curtis will make the first start of his college career when the Commodores host NC State on Saturday.

ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported the decision Tuesday after Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea announced Curtis as his starter. The move comes only three days after Curtis took advantage of an extended opportunity against Delaware and helped Vanderbilt improve to 2-0 with a 35-26 victory.

“Vanderbilt true freshman Jared Curtis will make his first career start against North Carolina State this weekend, Clark Lea announced today,” Thamel said. “He shined off the bench against Delaware last week, completing 14-of-22 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown.”

Jared Curtis Earns Vanderbilt QB Job

Curtis did considerably more than produce through the air against Delaware. The freshman also rushed for two touchdowns, becoming Vanderbilt’s first true freshman quarterback with multiple rushing touchdowns in a game since at least 2008. He accounted for three total touchdowns while helping the Commodores overcome a 17-14 halftime deficit.

That performance gave Lea a decision to make after Vanderbilt began the season with senior Blaze Berlowitz as its starting quarterback. Curtis had already shown promise in the season opener against Austin Peay, completing 7 of 9 passes for 60 yards while adding 22 yards on the ground. His increased opportunity against Delaware provided the freshman with his first chance to truly take control of the offense.

The decision also carries additional weight because of Curtis’ recruiting pedigree. Vanderbilt’s official roster identifies him as a five-star prospect and the highest-rated commit in program history. He flipped from Georgia to Vanderbilt before beginning his college career in his home state of Tennessee.

Vanderbilt Gives Jared Curtis Immediate Test Against NC State

Curtis will not have much time to settle into his new role. His first career start comes against an NC State opponent that represents a step up in competition after Vanderbilt opened its season against Austin Peay and Delaware.

That makes Saturday an intriguing measuring stick for both Curtis and the Commodores. Vanderbilt did not simply hand its prized freshman the job based on recruiting hype, as Berlowitz received the first opportunity before Curtis earned increasingly important snaps and ultimately played the entire second half against Delaware.

Lea praised the confidence that developed around Curtis during that performance but stopped short of naming a starter immediately afterward. Three days later, Vanderbilt has its answer. The highly regarded freshman now gets the opportunity to prove that his breakout against Delaware was only the beginning.