Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea Reveals Story Behind Jared Curtis’ Flip From Georgia

The biggest recruiting storyline for the class of 2026 came at the end of November last year when Nation’s No. 1 quarterback, Jared Curtis, flipped his commitment to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Curtis, a Nashville Christian product, was all in on the Georgia Bulldogs. He committed to the program not once but twice. And in both of those instances, they didn’t manage to keep him at Athens.

After his commitment in May of 2025, Curtis was bound to be their QB1. But quarterback Diego Pavia of the Commodores ended the celebrations.

“The starting point for the conversation is Diego Pavia, what he was able to accomplish, representing the V,” Lea told On3 at the SEC spring meetings on Tuesday.

Head coach Clark Lea heavily pursued the 6-foot-3 signal caller for a very short time before his flip.

“The way he[Pavia] created almost a celebrity and energy for himself in Nashville, it brought to life a college football community in Nashville that showed up to watch the fireworks and Jared was paying attention to that.”

The energy and a 10-2 regular season really put Pavia under the spotlight and Curtis loved what he saw. Otherwise, it makes no sense for the 2026 quarterback to leave behind a ranked SEC team.

Coach Clark Lea on Jared Curtis

Lea was really impressed with what he saw in the tapes. But after Curtis stepped into the field at the practice, he was sure that Vanderbilt got their hands on a generational prospect.

“As far as his physical tools, I mean, the first time he threw the ball, you can tell it came out of his hand a little differently,” Lea said. “The way it spins, the velocity and his ability to fit into tight spaces.”

“One of the things that’s probably underrated for him is his athleticism. But the arm strength and the way he throws the ball are everything that was advertised.”

Curtis finished his senior season going 141 of 214 passing (65.9%) for 2,073 yards with 36 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He also showed his dual threat capability, rushing for 614 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Lea also liked what he saw off the field.

“I would start with his competitive personality, just how he shows up at the building every day,” the Vanderbilt head coach said. “He’s humble and hungry. A guy that’s really modest, he believes in himself, but he’s pretty simple, just in the way he approaches people.”

Clark Lea on QB1 for the Vanderbilt Commodores

Despite Curtis’ attitude and his numbers, Lea has not given him the starting role yet. He is in the mix with three others, namely Blaze Berlowitz, Whit Muschamp and Jack Elliott.

“This will be a game of elimination,” he said. “We’ll go from four to three to two to one. We’ll be evaluating everything. It’s just about learning the system, learning the cadence, learning how to address the huddle and break the huddle.”

Lea believes last year’s result is just the start. He wants to improve that record and open Vanderbilt’s doors to other No. 1 recruits in the near future.