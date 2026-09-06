How to Watch Washington Football Without Cable in 2026

The Washington Huskies look primed to battle for a Big Ten title in 2026, and you can easily watch any game without cable.

Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Washington game in 2026:

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How to Watch Washington Games Without Cable

Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN or Big Ten Network

Upcoming: Washington State (9/6, NBC), Utah State (9/12, Big Ten Network), Eastern Washington (9/19, Big Ten Network)

If you want to watch every Washington game with one service (in order of recommendation):

If you want to watch a single game for free:

If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:

How to Watch Every Washington Game for the Lowest Price

At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.

However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Washington game this season:

Sign up for a free trial of Peacock via Prime Video to watch the first game of the season

Sign up for Fox One for $20 per month to watch all the games on Fox or Big Ten Network

Before any games on other channels, sign up for a free trial of Fubo “Sports+News”, DirecTV Stream “MySports” or YouTube TV “Sports” If you don’t have any free trials, check the section above for how to watch single games for as cheap as possible



With most of Washington’s games likely on the Fox networks or Big Ten Network, it may be easiest to sign up for Fox One for the season and then mix in free trials or single-month signups of other streaming services as needed. That will probably cost around $60 to $100 for the season.

If you aren’t worried about price and don’t want the hassle of constantly switching streaming services, you can watch every single Washington game on Fubo. Three months of that will run you around $195 total, and it will cover all your college football needs.