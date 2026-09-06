How to Watch Washington Football Without Cable in 2026

The Washington Huskies look primed to battle for a Big Ten title in 2026, and you can easily watch any game without cable.
Your options will vary depending on what exactly you’re looking for, but we have a complete rundown of every single way you can stream any Washington game in 2026:
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How to Watch Washington Games Without Cable
Games will be televised on: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN or Big Ten Network
Upcoming: Washington State (9/6, NBC), Utah State (9/12, Big Ten Network), Eastern Washington (9/19, Big Ten Network)
If you want to watch every Washington game with one service (in order of recommendation):
- Fubo “Sports+News”: $65 per month
- DirecTV Stream “MySports”: $65 per month
- YouTube TV “Sports”: $65 per month
If you want to watch a single game for free:
- Fubo “Sports+News” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel
- DirecTV Stream “MySports” (5-day free trial) for any game on any channel
- YouTube TV “Sports” (21-day free trial) for any game on any channel
- Peacock via Prime Video (7-day free trial) for games on NBC or Peacock
- Fox One (3-day free trial) for games on Fox or Big Ten Network
If you don’t have any free trials and want to watch a single game for as cheap as possible:
- Peacock “Premium” ($13 per month) for games on NBC
- Fox One ($20 per month) for games on Fox or Big Ten Network
- ESPN Unlimited ($32 per month) for games on ABC
- Sling Orange Day Pass ($5 for a day) for games on ESPN
- Paramount+ “Essential” ($11 per month) for games on CBS
How to Watch Every Washington Game for the Lowest Price
At the time of writing this, it’s impossible to perfectly plan out the cheapest way to watch every game since the TV coverage is still TBA for many games.
However, here would be our general recommendation on how to spend the least amount of money to watch every Washington game this season:
- Sign up for a free trial of Peacock via Prime Video to watch the first game of the season
- Sign up for Fox One for $20 per month to watch all the games on Fox or Big Ten Network
- Before any games on other channels, sign up for a free trial of Fubo “Sports+News”, DirecTV Stream “MySports” or YouTube TV “Sports”
- If you don’t have any free trials, check the section above for how to watch single games for as cheap as possible
With most of Washington’s games likely on the Fox networks or Big Ten Network, it may be easiest to sign up for Fox One for the season and then mix in free trials or single-month signups of other streaming services as needed. That will probably cost around $60 to $100 for the season.
If you aren’t worried about price and don’t want the hassle of constantly switching streaming services, you can watch every single Washington game on Fubo. Three months of that will run you around $195 total, and it will cover all your college football needs.
How to Watch Washington Football Without Cable in 2026