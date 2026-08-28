West Virginia Lands on Expected Starting QB for 2026 Season Opener

In supporting what has been expected, and even reported by outlets who cover the West Virginia football program like WV Sports Now, Michael Hawkins Jr. will be the Mountaineers’ staring quarterback for Week 1.

As reported by Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez, who has refused to release a depth chart and has consistently joked about delaying any announcement until just before kickoff, will name Hawkins his starter for their season opener on Sept. 5.

Just two weeks earlier, Rodriguez reiterated an old joke when asked a question that could hint at revealing the front runner for the top job between Hawkins and Fox, Rodriguez reiterated an old joke.

“I don’t need to tell anybody. In fact, I think it’s kind of intriguing. If you want to find out who is going to start, buy a ticket and come to great Mountaineer Field. You can tailgate until 12:58, but make sure you get in time because at 1 o’clock we might be kicking off or kickoff return, and we’ll see who runs out there. I’m going to know before then. I may know before I tell the coaches. I may know right now. Probably do. I like you guys, I really do, but I ain’t giving you the scoop, so you got to keep coming back. Come back to the next media opportunity, and you still won’t know,” said a smug Rodriguez after a fall camp practice.

Coming off a miserable 4-8 campaign in his first season back in West Virginia in 2025, Rodriguez signed Hawkins as a Power Four veteran transfer out of Oklahoma in January. At the time, Rodriguez said he brought in Hawkins to compete with incumbent Scott Fox Jr. throughout the offseason to determine who would lead the Mountaineers in 2026.

Before transferring to WVU, Hawkins, listed at 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, completed a total of 91-of-147 passes for 950 yards passing with six touchdowns to two interceptions. He also ran for 262 yards – he will be asked to operate as a dual-threat and use his legs frequently in Rodriguez’s spread style offense – and scored a touchdown on the ground.

A four-star recruit from the 2024 class, Hawkins was highly recruited out of high school and had premier offers from the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Memphis, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina State, North Texas, Penn State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and several others.

Hawkins beat out Fox, who threw for 1,276 yards with seven touchdown passes and six interceptions when under center for WVU last season. He added 201 more yards and three more scores with his legs.

West Virginia will kickoff a pivotal second season for Rodriguez in his return tenure at home against Coastal Carolina at noon ET on Sept. 5. WVU will retire Pat White’s No. 5 during their season opener, connecting the success of the past with the hope for the future for Mountaineer fans.