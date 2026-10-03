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What Nick Saban Just Said About WVU Football Should Get Mountaineer Fans’ Attention

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Ohio State v Michigan
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Nick Saban of ESPN looks on before the game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The West Virginia Mountaineers still have Rich Rodriguez leading their football program, but there was probably a time when plenty of WVU fans allowed themselves to imagine another famous West Virginia native coming home to save the program.

West Virginia v UCF
GettyORLANDO, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 18: Rich Rodriguez of the West Virginia Mountaineers looks on during the game between the UCF Knights and West Virginia Mountaineers at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Dustin Markland/Getty Images)

Nick Saban never made that return to Morgantown. Instead, the legendary former Alabama coach has found a comfortable home in broadcasting, where his work on ESPN’s “College GameDay” has kept his voice prominent throughout college football. On Saturday morning, Saban used that platform to deliver a message that should resonate with frustrated Mountaineer fans.

“It’s time for the Mountaineers to get their [expletive] together for all the people in West Virginia who are passionate about this team,” Saban said on “College GameDay.”

It’s difficult to summarize the current frustration surrounding WVU much better than that.

Nick Saban Speaks for Frustrated WVU Fans

Saban understands what Mountaineer football means to West Virginia. He was born in Fairmont and grew up in Monongah, making his comments different from those of another national analyst simply criticizing an underperforming program.

There will always be a fantasy among some WVU fans about what might have happened if Saban had eventually returned home and attempted to build a powerhouse in Morgantown. That ship has sailed, and Saban appears to be thriving in his television career.

WVU also isn’t being led by a bad football coach. Rodriguez has won at West Virginia before, and his frustration with the program’s current defensive performance has become increasingly obvious. After watching the Mountaineers surrender 577 yards in a 45-42 loss to Iowa State, Rodriguez described the defense as “atrocious” and admitted it was “hard to watch.” That came one week after Oklahoma State generated 609 yards against WVU.

West Virginia v Iowa State
GettyAMES, IA – OCTOBER 3: Head coach Rich Rodriguez of the West Virginia Mountaineers shakes hands with quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. #3 of the West Virginia Mountaineers celebrating a Mountaineers touchdown in the first half of play against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium on October 3, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Rodriguez has made it clear that he is demanding answers from everyone involved, including his coaching staff. He also showed empathy toward a fan base that has now watched West Virginia surrender a combined 1,186 yards over two games. That’s where Saban’s comments hit hardest.

This isn’t about replacing Rodriguez with Saban or pretending there is a simple solution waiting to rescue WVU. It’s about expectations. West Virginia has one of college football’s most passionate fan bases, and both Rodriguez and Saban understand what Saturdays mean across the state.

Saban might not be coming home to coach the Mountaineers. But from the College GameDay desk, he made it abundantly clear that he still expects more from them.

Anthony G Halkias II Anthony G. Halkias II is a sports journalist covering the NFL and NBA for Heavy Sports. He also serves as the Lead Writer for SteelerNation.com and has covered college football and basketball for Sports Illustrated. More about Anthony G Halkias II

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What Nick Saban Just Said About WVU Football Should Get Mountaineer Fans’ Attention

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