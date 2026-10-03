What Nick Saban Just Said About WVU Football Should Get Mountaineer Fans’ Attention

The West Virginia Mountaineers still have Rich Rodriguez leading their football program, but there was probably a time when plenty of WVU fans allowed themselves to imagine another famous West Virginia native coming home to save the program.

Nick Saban never made that return to Morgantown. Instead, the legendary former Alabama coach has found a comfortable home in broadcasting, where his work on ESPN’s “College GameDay” has kept his voice prominent throughout college football. On Saturday morning, Saban used that platform to deliver a message that should resonate with frustrated Mountaineer fans.

“It’s time for the Mountaineers to get their [expletive] together for all the people in West Virginia who are passionate about this team,” Saban said on “College GameDay.”

It’s difficult to summarize the current frustration surrounding WVU much better than that.

Nick Saban Speaks for Frustrated WVU Fans

Saban understands what Mountaineer football means to West Virginia. He was born in Fairmont and grew up in Monongah, making his comments different from those of another national analyst simply criticizing an underperforming program.

There will always be a fantasy among some WVU fans about what might have happened if Saban had eventually returned home and attempted to build a powerhouse in Morgantown. That ship has sailed, and Saban appears to be thriving in his television career.

WVU also isn’t being led by a bad football coach. Rodriguez has won at West Virginia before, and his frustration with the program’s current defensive performance has become increasingly obvious. After watching the Mountaineers surrender 577 yards in a 45-42 loss to Iowa State, Rodriguez described the defense as “atrocious” and admitted it was “hard to watch.” That came one week after Oklahoma State generated 609 yards against WVU.

Rodriguez has made it clear that he is demanding answers from everyone involved, including his coaching staff. He also showed empathy toward a fan base that has now watched West Virginia surrender a combined 1,186 yards over two games. That’s where Saban’s comments hit hardest.

This isn’t about replacing Rodriguez with Saban or pretending there is a simple solution waiting to rescue WVU. It’s about expectations. West Virginia has one of college football’s most passionate fan bases, and both Rodriguez and Saban understand what Saturdays mean across the state.

Saban might not be coming home to coach the Mountaineers. But from the College GameDay desk, he made it abundantly clear that he still expects more from them.