WVU Defense Gets Much-Needed Help at Perfect Time Before Iowa State Test

The West Virginia Mountaineers may be getting exactly the kind of defensive reinforcement they need at exactly the right time. Georgia transfer defensive back JaCorey Thomas appears to be trending toward making his WVU debut Saturday against Iowa State, giving Rich Rodriguez another experienced option for a secondary that desperately needs more consistency.

Schuyler Callihan of West Virginia On SI indicated Tuesday that Thomas appears likely to finally get on the field after becoming eligible last week. The biggest remaining question is how significant his role will immediately become.

“It seems like he [JaCorey Thomas] is on track to make his debut this weekend at Iowa State, but how much he plays is to be determined,” Callihan wrote.

Thomas has only been practicing with the Mountaineers for a short period, making it unrealistic to expect him to immediately understand every detail of Zac Alley’s defense. Rodriguez acknowledged that learning curve during his radio show Monday night, but also made it clear he believes the former Georgia defensive back can help.

“He’s been with us for a week and a half, so he’s going to learn. I think he will continue to learn,” Rodriguez said. “We made a couple of moves defensively in that back end to try to get guys in a position they are maybe more comfortable with. He’s entering his second or third week of practice, so he’ll get a little bit more comfortable too, and I think he can help us. He played down in Georgia in a good league, and he’s a mature guy.”

That maturity could become especially valuable following a rough performance from WVU’s secondary against Oklahoma State. Callihan described the back end as a major problem in that loss, and Rodriguez has already confirmed the staff is moving pieces around in an effort to make players more comfortable. Thomas brings experience at both free safety and nickel, potentially giving Alley another versatile chess piece rather than forcing younger defenders into oversized roles.

Nobody should expect Thomas to walk into Ames and instantly solve every defensive problem. He is still learning terminology, responsibilities and how his new teammates communicate. Even a limited package, however, could help a defense searching for answers heading into an important Big 12 road game.

WVU cannot afford for its secondary issues to become a weekly theme. Thomas does not need to be a savior against Iowa State. If his experience, physicality and versatility can simply make the Mountaineers a little steadier on the back end, his arrival could not have come at a better time.