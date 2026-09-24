WVU Has Something Special Planned for Fans at Saturday Night’s Gold Rush

The West Virginia Mountaineers are preparing to turn Milan Puskar Stadium into a sea of gold Saturday night, and fans have another reason to arrive early. With Rich Rodriguez’s team undefeated and Oklahoma State coming to Morgantown, WVU has announced a special giveaway designed to make its Big 12 home opener even more memorable. The timing could hardly be better for a fan base enjoying one of its most exciting starts in recent years.

According to WVU Athletics, 60,000 light-up LED batons will be distributed at the stadium gates, courtesy of Coca-Cola. Fans are encouraged to wear gold for the annual Gold Rush game, which kicks off Saturday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. With thousands of illuminated batons potentially filling the stands, the Mountaineers are preparing an atmosphere that could produce some unforgettable scenes under the lights.

WVU Has 60,000 Reasons for Fans to Arrive Early Saturday

The giveaway adds another element to an already anticipated homecoming for the Mountaineers. Stadium gates open at 5:30 p.m., while Almost Heaven Village will offer free pregame festivities beginning at 3:30 p.m. Fans can enjoy food trucks, family activities and opportunities to interact with the Mountaineer mascot before heading inside.

However, the biggest attraction remains what Rodriguez’s team has accomplished on the field. West Virginia enters Saturday with a 3-0 record following its impressive 38-27 victory over No. 25 Virginia.

Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for five touchdowns in that matchup, giving Mountaineers fans plenty of reasons to believe something special could be developing in Morgantown.

Rich Rodriguez Gets His Chance to Showcase Morgantown

Saturday’s opponent presents another intriguing challenge. Oklahoma State enters the matchup at 2-1 after recording an impressive upset of then-No. 6 Oregon earlier this season. Both programs have an opportunity to make another statement as Big 12 competition begins.

Rodriguez recently described West Virginia as one of America’s greatest places to play college football, and Saturday offers an opportunity to demonstrate exactly what he meant. Between the Gold Rush, the nighttime kickoff and an undefeated Mountaineers team, Morgantown has the ingredients for a memorable college football atmosphere.

For WVU supporters, the assignment is simple: arrive early, wear gold and bring the energy that makes Milan Puskar Stadium special.

And if the Mountaineers take care of business, imagine 60,000 illuminated batons accompanying a stadium full of fans singing “Country Roads.”