WVU’s Unbeaten Start Gets Another Huge Lift With JaCorey Thomas Eligibility News

The West Virginia Mountaineers are undefeated, have already knocked off a ranked opponent and now have another reason to believe their impressive start could become something special.

Former Georgia starting safety JaCorey Thomas has received a significant eligibility update that could strengthen Rich Rodriguez’s defense ahead of Big 12 play. For a program that has spent the opening weeks of the season exceeding expectations, the timing is difficult to ignore.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23, On3 college football insider Pete Nakos reported that Thomas is now eligible to play for West Virginia after being included in an Indiana court injunction. Thomas previously committed to the Mountaineers but had been waiting for his eligibility situation to be resolved before making his debut.

The latest development gives WVU another experienced defensive option as it prepares for its conference opener.

“Georgia safety transfer Jacorey Thomas is now eligible to play for West Virginia. He’s named in the Indiana injunction,” Nakos wrote. “Previously announced his commitment to the Mountaineers.”

WVU Gets Former Georgia Starter Eligible at Perfect Time

Thomas brings a résumé that is particularly intriguing for a team looking to make noise in the Big 12. The former Bulldogs defensive back appeared in all 14 games during the 2025 season, making eight starts and recording 45 tackles. He also registered his first career sack against Alabama in the SEC championship game, giving him experience against some of college football’s toughest competition.

His journey to Morgantown has been anything but ordinary. Thomas spent four seasons at Georgia before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft and participating in rookie minicamp with the Carolina Panthers. However, he never signed an NFL contract and subsequently pursued an additional season of college football through the courts.

Rodriguez previously described Thomas as a potential plug-and-play addition because of his versatility and experience. West Virginia’s defensive system features multiple safety positions, creating opportunities for the Georgia transfer to contribute once he becomes comfortable with his new surroundings. His eligibility does not necessarily guarantee that he will immediately enter the starting lineup.

Rich Rodriguez Has Another Reason to Feel Good About WVU’s 3-0 Start

West Virginia’s secondary attracted attention for the wrong reasons during its season-opening victory over Coastal Carolina. Quarterback Deuce Bailey threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, exposing an area that needed improvement despite the Mountaineers’ victory. Adding a defensive back with Thomas’ SEC experience gives defensive coordinator Zac Alley another potential solution.

The Mountaineers have since improved to 3-0 following a 38-27 victory over No. 25 Virginia. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. accounted for all five WVU touchdowns in that matchup, helping the program achieve its first 3-0 start since 2018. While Hawkins has generated national attention for his performances, Thomas’ eligibility news gives the defense an opportunity to strengthen itself as the competition intensifies.

West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday, Sept. 26, for its Big 12 home opener. Whether Thomas is ready to contribute immediately remains a decision for Rodriguez and his coaching staff, and the court ruling does not necessarily settle every long-term eligibility question.

Still, the Mountaineers have already demonstrated they can win without Thomas on the field. Now, an undefeated team has another experienced player available as it prepares for the next challenge.

Morgantown has plenty to be excited about, and the timing of this latest development could hardly be better.