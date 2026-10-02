Former WVU Football Star Is Having Dream Season With Neal Brown

The West Virginia Mountaineers have built their offense around the running game under Rich Rodriguez, but one former WVU star who could have made that backfield even more dangerous is putting together a monster season elsewhere.

Former WVU running back Jahiem White delivered his biggest performance yet for North Texas, rushing 32 times for 219 yards and a touchdown in a wild 45-44 overtime victory over Tulsa. White produced 152 yards after contact and forced 10 missed tackles, continuing an impressive start to his next chapter playing for former West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.

White has now rushed for 582 yards and eight touchdowns through five games. He has scored 10 total touchdowns, making his reunion with Brown look increasingly successful. For WVU fans who watched White develop into one of the Mountaineers’ most exciting offensive weapons, his production shouldn’t be particularly surprising.

Ex-WVU RB Jahiem White Is Thriving With Neal Brown

White’s departure from Morgantown wasn’t exactly quiet. After entering the transfer portal, White publicly criticized aspects of Rodriguez’s program during an Instagram Live broadcast. His decision eventually led him back to Brown, who coached White during his first two seasons at West Virginia. Now, White is thriving in his new home.

There is an important qualifier when comparing his North Texas production to what he could have done in the Big 12. The Mean Green don’t face the same level of competition every week that West Virginia does, so White’s numbers shouldn’t simply be projected onto WVU’s schedule. However, he has already shown this season that he can produce against elite competition.

North Texas opened the year against defending national champion Indiana, and White rushed 14 times for 61 yards and a touchdown. The Mean Green lost 52-16, but White still found success against one of the country’s premier programs. That’s what makes his breakout season difficult for WVU fans to ignore.

Rodriguez wants West Virginia to establish its identity on the ground. Cam Cook and quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. have already provided significant production within that system, but imagining White alongside them creates a fascinating what-if for Mountaineers fans.

That relationship had run its course, though. White wanted a fresh start, and Brown offered him familiarity and another opportunity to become the centerpiece of an offense. So far, it has worked exceptionally well.

White’s 219-yard explosion against Tulsa is the latest evidence that one of West Virginia’s former stars hasn’t simply found a new home. He has become one of North Texas’ most productive offensive weapons and is having the type of season WVU fans always knew he was capable of producing.