WVU Lands Utah’s 11-TD Running Back After Surprise Eligibility Breakthrough

The West Virginia Mountaineers are adding another proven offensive weapon to an undefeated team. Former Utah running back NaQuari Rogers is signing with WVU after receiving a fifth year of eligibility, giving head coach Rich Rodriguez an intriguing addition as the Mountaineers prepare to begin Big 12 play.

On Wednesday evening, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that Rogers was joining West Virginia after being granted an injunction earlier in the day in Indiana. Nakos attributed the transfer news to Rogers’ representative, Joshua Shields, marking another late roster development for a program already generating considerable excitement.

The timing is particularly interesting considering Rogers spent last season competing against West Virginia in the Big 12. Now, the Mountaineers could benefit from the same physical running style that helped him become one of Utah’s most productive scoring threats.

WVU Adds Proven Scoring Threat to Rich Rodriguez’s Backfield

Rogers recorded 387 rushing yards and a team-leading 11 touchdowns across 13 games for Utah in 2025, including three starts. His touchdown total ranked among the Big 12’s leaders, demonstrating his ability to finish drives despite not being the Utes’ primary ball carrier.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound running back also has experience at Campbell and New Mexico. Across those three programs, he accumulated 1,598 rushing yards and 26 rushing touchdowns, providing West Virginia with another experienced option in a competitive backfield.

Interestingly, Mountaineers fans have already gotten an up-close look at Rogers in action. He rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries against WVU last season, matching his season high in rushing yards. His familiarity with Big 12 competition could help shorten the adjustment period.

WVU’s Unbeaten Start Gets Another Intriguing Addition

West Virginia enters Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma State with a 3-0 record following its impressive victory over No. 25 Virginia. Quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. has generated national attention, but Rodriguez now has another potential contributor to complement his offense.

Cam Cook currently leads a backfield that also includes Amari Latimer and Martavious Boswell. Rogers’ touchdown production makes him an interesting candidate for short-yardage and goal-line opportunities, although his immediate role remains uncertain.

The injunction reportedly clears an important eligibility obstacle, but West Virginia has not announced when Rogers will make his debut. His arrival this late in the season also means learning the offense and developing chemistry with his new teammates will be essential.

Regardless of when Rogers first takes the field, WVU has added a veteran who knows how to find the end zone. For a Mountaineers team already off to its first 3-0 start since 2018, another offensive weapon is certainly welcome. The Rich… Rod get Richer, you could say!