WVU Legend Owen Schmitt Issues Public Apology After Incident at Oklahoma State Game

The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a frustrating 41-24 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday, but one of the program’s most recognizable former players is now making headlines for something that happened off the field.

Former WVU fullback Owen Schmitt issued a public apology after an incident at Mountaineer Field resulted in security escorting him away from the field. Schmitt acknowledged making a poor decision and explained that his emotions and tailgating contributed to the situation.

Schmitt’s statement followed a video circulating on social media that appeared to show him being escorted away from the field by security personnel. The footage prompted questions about what happened before security intervened. Schmitt subsequently addressed the situation himself, confirming that he was escorted to his seat, where he had an opportunity to calm down.

“Last night at the game I made a bad choice and let my emotions and tailgating get in the way of an electric atmosphere at Mountaineer Field,” Schmitt wrote.

Owen Schmitt Takes Responsibility After WVU Incident

The former Mountaineers standout apologized to West Virginia University, Mountaineer Nation, security personnel, his community and his family. He acknowledged that his behavior fell short of the standards he expects of himself and thanked the people who helped him following the incident. His statement also indicated that security handled the situation respectfully.

“As someone who wore the flying WV with pride, I hold myself to a higher standard and will take steps to ensure that I handle my next visit professionally as the program deserves!” Schmitt wrote.

Although Schmitt acknowledged inappropriate behavior, his statement did not explain precisely what occurred before security intervened. The circumstances leading up to the incident remain unclear, making his public apology the clearest account of what happened.

Former WVU Star Addresses Mountaineer Nation

Schmitt remains one of the most recognizable personalities from West Virginia’s successful football teams of the 2000s. His physical running style, emotional celebrations and connection with Mountaineer fans made him a memorable part of the program’s history. Saturday’s incident now puts the former fullback in an unfamiliar position as he attempts to move forward from a public mistake.

The timing adds another disappointing development to an already frustrating weekend in Morgantown. West Virginia entered Saturday with an undefeated record before surrendering 609 yards against Oklahoma State and falling to 3-1.

Schmitt’s apology shifts attention away from speculation about the circulating video and toward his own account of the incident. For someone whose playing career helped establish his reputation among Mountaineer fans, his next visit offers an opportunity to demonstrate the higher standard he described. His ex-WVU teammate, Steve Slaton, responded to the apology, saying, “We love you, brother.”