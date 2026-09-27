The Exact Moment WVU’s Perfect Start Against Oklahoma State Fell Apart

The West Virginia Mountaineers were doing almost everything right against Oklahoma State until one unfortunate play completely changed the direction of Saturday night’s game.
Rich Rodriguez’s offense had established its identity, the running game was working and WVU appeared ready to extend its 14-6 lead. Then, with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter, Michael Hawkins Jr. threw an interception that gave the Cowboys exactly the opening they needed.
West Virginia had assembled an impressive 11-play drive, moving 46 yards from its own 36-yard line to Oklahoma State’s 18. The Mountaineers were controlling possession, converting third downs and forcing the Cowboys to defend their relentless rushing attack.
Facing third-and-4, Hawkins attempted a slant pass intended for Jaden Bray, but defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston got his hand on the football. Safety Mose Phillips III intercepted the deflection and returned it 30 yards to Oklahoma State’s 45-yard line.
Suddenly, the momentum shifted. Drew Mestemaker needed only six plays to lead Oklahoma State into the end zone, connecting with Justin Bowick for a 21-yard touchdown. Instead of potentially entering halftime with a two-possession advantage, WVU found itself protecting a 14-13 lead. The Mountaineers would regain the lead twice, but their early control of the game had disappeared.
WVU’s Defensive Problems Were Already Warning Signs
The interception was the turning point, but the defensive collapse was hardly something nobody could have seen coming. West Virginia’s season-opening victory over Coastal Carolina provided an early warning that defensive coordinator Zac Alley’s unit had significant problems to address.
The Mountaineers led 24-0 at halftime before quarterback Deuce Bailey shredded their defense for 373 passing yards and three touchdowns. Coastal Carolina scored 24 second-half points and nearly completed an unbelievable comeback.
Those warning signs were already evident, particularly when WVU struggled to contain Bailey despite consistently pressuring him. Alley acknowledged afterward that his defense had generated 40 pressures and five sacks but missed numerous additional opportunities. The Mountaineers escaped that afternoon with a 31-24 victory, although the performance raised questions about what might happen against a more experienced quarterback.
Drew Mestemaker Exposes West Virginia’s Biggest Weakness
Unfortunately for WVU, Oklahoma State brought exactly that type of quarterback to Morgantown. Mestemaker, a rising 2027 NFL Draft prospect, completed 20 of 27 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys accumulated 609 total yards, repeatedly attacking West Virginia through the air while preventing Alley from generating a single sack.
The difference between Coastal Carolina and Oklahoma State was that Mestemaker made WVU pay for its defensive mistakes throughout the second half. Oklahoma State eventually scored 20 unanswered points to secure a 41-24 victory, leaving Rodriguez searching for answers after his team’s first defeat.
For Mountaineers fans, the tipped interception might be the play they’ll remember most. However, Saturday’s loss exposed a larger problem that had been developing since Week 1. West Virginia survived its first defensive warning against Coastal Carolina, but when an NFL-caliber quarterback came to town, the Mountaineers weren’t nearly as fortunate.
The Exact Moment WVU’s Perfect Start Against Oklahoma State Fell Apart