The Exact Moment WVU’s Perfect Start Against Oklahoma State Fell Apart

The West Virginia Mountaineers were doing almost everything right against Oklahoma State until one unfortunate play completely changed the direction of Saturday night’s game.

Rich Rodriguez’s offense had established its identity, the running game was working and WVU appeared ready to extend its 14-6 lead. Then, with 3:51 remaining in the second quarter, Michael Hawkins Jr. threw an interception that gave the Cowboys exactly the opening they needed.

West Virginia had assembled an impressive 11-play drive, moving 46 yards from its own 36-yard line to Oklahoma State’s 18. The Mountaineers were controlling possession, converting third downs and forcing the Cowboys to defend their relentless rushing attack.

Facing third-and-4, Hawkins attempted a slant pass intended for Jaden Bray, but defensive lineman Keviyan Huddleston got his hand on the football. Safety Mose Phillips III intercepted the deflection and returned it 30 yards to Oklahoma State’s 45-yard line.

Suddenly, the momentum shifted. Drew Mestemaker needed only six plays to lead Oklahoma State into the end zone, connecting with Justin Bowick for a 21-yard touchdown. Instead of potentially entering halftime with a two-possession advantage, WVU found itself protecting a 14-13 lead. The Mountaineers would regain the lead twice, but their early control of the game had disappeared.